One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of the seventh redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans patiently await the release of One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw. With the previous manga chapter revealing that Saitama defeated Empty Void with a single punch, the upcoming chapter is bound to explore the monster's story further.

The previous manga chapter saw Blast taking Flash, Sonic, and the Heavenly Ninja Party members to Sonic's hideout, where Saitama was seated next to an Empty Void-shaped crater. He defeated the monster with a single punch and kept his streak going by knocking down the remaining Tenninto. Soon after, two monsters emerged from the sky. Fortunately, Rover instantly defeated them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw?

Blast could explain the monsters' sudden appearance in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

The monsters emerging from the sky (Image via Shueisha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, just as the two monsters emerged from the sky, Blast was shown saying he had wandered too far away from his post. This development suggests the Blast was part of an organization and was assigned to look after a region catering to the two monsters.

Such a development never took place in the Ninjas Arc's previous two renditions. Thus, there is no way to tell what Blast actually meant by the line. Hopefully, the manga's next chapter will see the S-Class Rank 1 Hero explain what he was doing behind the scenes. This explanation could also explain why Blast's whereabouts were unknown most of the time.

Saitama could give Empty Void's blades to Sonic and Flash in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

As fans of the original webcomic would know, after Saitama defeated Empty Void, he confiscated all his weapons, hoping they would fetch a good price on the market. While doing so, he also collected Empty Void's two Legendary Demon Blades and gifted them to Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

Unfortunately, as judged by the crater, such plot development has yet to take place in the manga. This is because Empty Void was buried deep in the Earth while carrying both his swords. So, there is a small chance that Saitama might collect the swords from Empty Void by either pulling the monster up or going beneath the ground himself.

Empty Void could emerge from the crater in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

As original webcomic readers would know, after Saitama defeated Empty Void, the monster never rose back up. While he wished to take revenge upon Blast, one hit from Saitama was essentially all it took to prevent Empty Void from causing any further damage.

Nevertheless, as seen in the manga, Yusuke Murata hasn't been following the webcomic word by word. So, there is a chance that the One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw could still feature a fight between Blast and Empty Void.

