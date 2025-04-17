  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 17, 2025 19:00 GMT
One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw: Major spoilers to expect
Saitama as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Following the release of the seventh redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans patiently await the release of One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw. With the previous manga chapter revealing that Saitama defeated Empty Void with a single punch, the upcoming chapter is bound to explore the monster's story further.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw Blast taking Flash, Sonic, and the Heavenly Ninja Party members to Sonic's hideout, where Saitama was seated next to an Empty Void-shaped crater. He defeated the monster with a single punch and kept his streak going by knocking down the remaining Tenninto. Soon after, two monsters emerged from the sky. Fortunately, Rover instantly defeated them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw?

Blast could explain the monsters' sudden appearance in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

The monsters emerging from the sky (Image via Shueisha)
The monsters emerging from the sky (Image via Shueisha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, just as the two monsters emerged from the sky, Blast was shown saying he had wandered too far away from his post. This development suggests the Blast was part of an organization and was assigned to look after a region catering to the two monsters.

Ad

Such a development never took place in the Ninjas Arc's previous two renditions. Thus, there is no way to tell what Blast actually meant by the line. Hopefully, the manga's next chapter will see the S-Class Rank 1 Hero explain what he was doing behind the scenes. This explanation could also explain why Blast's whereabouts were unknown most of the time.

Saitama could give Empty Void's blades to Sonic and Flash in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

Ad
Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)
Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

As fans of the original webcomic would know, after Saitama defeated Empty Void, he confiscated all his weapons, hoping they would fetch a good price on the market. While doing so, he also collected Empty Void's two Legendary Demon Blades and gifted them to Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

Ad

Unfortunately, as judged by the crater, such plot development has yet to take place in the manga. This is because Empty Void was buried deep in the Earth while carrying both his swords. So, there is a small chance that Saitama might collect the swords from Empty Void by either pulling the monster up or going beneath the ground himself.

Empty Void could emerge from the crater in One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw

Ad
Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)
Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

As original webcomic readers would know, after Saitama defeated Empty Void, the monster never rose back up. While he wished to take revenge upon Blast, one hit from Saitama was essentially all it took to prevent Empty Void from causing any further damage.

Ad

Nevertheless, as seen in the manga, Yusuke Murata hasn't been following the webcomic word by word. So, there is a chance that the One Punch Man chapter 202 redraw could still feature a fight between Blast and Empty Void.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications