One Punch Man chapter 212: Saitama rejects Sweet Mask's proposal

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 212, the manga saw Sweet Mask reveal why he wanted Saitama to inherit his will. As expected, Saitama rejected the proposal, citing that he did not wish to be a puppet. The manga later saw Sweet Mask taking on Pesky Clown.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sweet Mask guide Saitama on how he could improve his public image. However, when the A-Class Rank 1 Hero realized that Saitama wasn't interested in that, he revealed to him his origin and how he was slowly turning into a monster.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 212: Sweet Mask faces off against Pesky Clown

One Punch Man chapter 212, titled We're all Human after all, opened with Sweet Mask explaining how he lived as a monster. While it was difficult for him, he took it with a positive attitude and continued his heroic activities. Additionally, his fake handsome face worked in his favor as he became widely known, helping him rise to the #1 spot. This also included him getting acting and media offers. This was a big change from the time when he did good deeds while being ugly.

Before he realized it, Sweet Mask became just like the people around him and refused to show his real appearance to anyone. That said, he had also recently begun feeling like the monsterization process was affecting his mind, too. Hence, the only thing keeping him on humanity's side was killing monsters. With that, he also expressed that if he were faced with a situation where he could only save one side, he would choose the side with fewer casualties. This is why he wanted Saitama to inherit his ideals while he still had some of his humanity left.

However, as one would expect, Saitama was least interested in acting big and asked Sweet Mask to look for someone else more suitable. Sweet Mask immediately questioned Saitama if he was really satisfied with the way things were, like his stupid hero name, and lack of fan mail. According to Sweet Mask, Saitama only needed to pay some attention to his appearance, and his life could change drastically. However, Saitama believed that sounded like being a puppet.

According to him, the ideal hero would not care about others' opinions and would rather focus on what he was than how he was perceived, as they were all human after all. Just as Sweet Mask realized that Saitama hadn't been listening to him at all, the Caped Badly remembered that he had promised to play with King, and left immediately.

As for Sweet Mask, he refused to give up and was still determined to pass on his ideals to Saitama. That's when he heard a noise from the amusement park. While he initially thought some event was going on, he soon realized that people were screaming for help. A Mysterious Being called Pesky Clown was attacking the amusement park. After taking down the security guards, he switched his focus to the citizens when Sweet Mask arrived at their aid.

