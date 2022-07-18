One Punch Man: Could Saitama lift Thor's Mjolnir?

Pop culture fandoms love to pit characters from two universes to judge who is stronger, and the One Punch Man community is no exception.

Fans have often times put the series protagonist Saitama against some of the most powerful beings that anime and manga, as well as western comics, have ever created.

From pitting him against the likes of Goku as well as of Hulk, Dr. Manhattan, and even Galactus from time to time. However, one of the most interesting arguments that the One Punch Man fandom has had over the years is whether Saitama will ever be able to lift Thor’s hammer Mjolnir or not.

As any good social media debate would have it, this argument too has two to three sides, where one faction feels that Saitama is unworthy and will not be able to lift it, and another feels that he will be able to lift it because of his brute strength. The third faction feels that Saitama is indeed worthy, and will be able to lift Mjolnir without the slightest problem.

Is One Punch Man's Saitama worthy of wielding Mjolnir?

The more popular theory in the fandom suggests that, like Hulk, Saitama will be able to lift Mjolnir because of his brute strength, and not because he is worthy.

In the One Punch Man universe, Saitama is by far the strongest being who surpassed his limit breaker a long time ago. His cosmic levels of strength have led many to believe that the series protagonist will be able to lift Mjolnir by overcoming the charm placed around it with nothing but brute force.

However, there are many who believe that Saitama will be able to lift the hammer, because he is worthy, and today’s article will look at why that might be the case. So why do many feel that Saitama is worthy?

1) Saitama has goodness in his heart

Despite his several character flaws, Saitama still has a lot of innate goodness in his heart. He is a hero for the sake of being one and saving those less fortunate around him, and even when he started to derive a lot of selfish pleasure out of it, his motivations were still good.

Now, while he is shown to be dull and bored with his astronomical strength, he refuses to quit being a hero and is willing to forego his lazy and leisurely life to play the part of the hero and look to save people.

Although he is motivated to do so to climb the ladder of the hero rankings, he does not have any malice or impure intent towards others.

The goodness of heart is one of the prerequisites of lifting Thor’s Mjolnir.

2) Saitama has a warrior spirit

Unfortunately, being good at heart is not the only requisite required to lift Mjolnir, as one must possess a warrior spirit as well. This is one of the reasons why heroes like Spider-Man were never able to lift Mjolnir, as the warrior spirit demands that one needs to be willing to kill for the greater good.

Spider-Man is not capable of that, however, Saitama, on the other hand, is all about squashing monsters with his weakest punches. Heroes like Spider-Man have a no-kill rule that makes them unworthy of Mjolnir.

Hence, his warrior spirit coupled with the goodness of heart suggests that the One Punch Man protagonist will be able to use Thor’s hammer.

3) Saitama x Beta Ray Bill

Many who feel that Saitama is worthy in comparison to another Marvel character called Beta Ray Bill, who was an alien cyborg designed to protect a ship that carried the last remnants of his race until he was able to find them a safe haven on a habitual planet.

Thor met him during his deep space journey and fought Beta Ray Bill, thinking that he was evil because of his monstrous size. However, Beta Ray Bill was able to pick up Mjolnir and used it against Thor himself.

This forced Thor to stop the fight and look to loan the cyborg Mjolnir, but Odin intervened and instead of allowing Thor to give up his hammer, had another made called Stormbreaker, which possesses the same abilities as Mjolnir.

What made Beta Ray Bill worthy was his desire to protect the lives of the remnants of his race at all costs. This is why many in the One Punch Man community feel that Saitama too will be worthy of not just lifting Mjolnir by wielding it as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far