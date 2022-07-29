One Punch Man creator confirms new release date for Chapter 169

The One Punch Man mangaka, Yusuke Murata, has been providing the fan base with updates regarding the current chapter’s progress. On Twitter, he has been informing fans about his daily target and whether or not he completed them at the end of the day.

Followers have been waiting for the mangaka to announce the Chapter 169 release date, and it seems like it will release sooner than fans anticipated.

According to the tweet uploaded by Murata Sensei, fans can expect One Punch Man Chapter 169 to be released sometime during the first week of August.

One Punch Man Chapter 169 release details

It can be a little difficult to anticipate the release date for One Punch Man articles because they don’t follow a release schedule. However, Murata recently uploaded a tweet that confirmed that the upcoming chapter would come out on August 4, 2022.

All the chapters can be accessed on Viz, the official platform for this series.

The release date will most likely not change unless unforeseen circumstances delay the release process. However, the release time hasn’t been revealed so far.

Fans who want spoilers can monitor the r/OnePunchMan subreddit two days before the chapter is released.

What to expect in upcoming chapter?

Chapter 169 of One Punch Man will most likely conclude the Monsters Association arc. The fight between Saitama and Garou has finally ended, and the upcoming chapter should focus on a few interactions that will take place between the heroes.

One thing that fans are looking forward to is the conversation that will take place between Genos and Saitama since the student and master have finally reunited after an intense fight.

One Punch Man Chapter 168 recap

The Caped Baldy was too much for Garou to handle since none of his attacks managed to damage Saitama. Garou also realized that Saitama had constantly been growing since becoming a hero.

The narrator explained that since no one was strong enough to challenge Saitama, his growth could not be tracked. However, the fight against Garou clearly indicated his limitless power.

Just when Saitama intercepted one of Garou’s attacks, the former made a face that seemed to have scared the Hero Hunter.

Saitama sneezed so hard that it ended up destroying one-half of Jupiter. Because of the recoil, both Saitama and Garou were shot into space.

The latter attempted to teleport Saitama to the sun using one of his portals. However, the Caped Baldy had a bad stomach ache from his cold.

He could break wind which helped him gain momentum in Garou’s direction. The One Punch Man protagonist took down the Hero Hunter, and the latter admitted defeat.

He urged the Caped Baldy to kill him, but Saitama refused to do so since it was Tareo’s dying wish. At this moment, fans realized Garou had retained his humanity since he asked Saitama for a favor.

Saitama was tasked with copying Garou’s ultimate move, and after perfecting it, Saitama ended up traveling back in time. He also managed to reverse causality and beat Garou right before his cosmic rays killed the heroes around him.

Genos and Saitama were reunited, a wholesome note to end the chapter. Fans can stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

