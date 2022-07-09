One Punch Man creator finally explains manga finale rumors

One Punch Man has been progressing well and it seems like the current story arc is inching closer towards its conclusion. Those who follow the series religiously are aware that the mangaka, Yusuke Murata, frequently tweets updates about his work. The fanbase has been observing his tweets quite regularly since it gives them an idea about the release dates for most chapters.

Recently, in one of his tweets, the translation hinted that the series was coming to an end. This confused the entire fanbase, and some of the fans were panicking as well. The current story arc had been progressing well, and the way this series was building up, it seemed like there was a lot left to explore in One Punch Man. In light of the event, to quell fans' growing concerns, Murata himself cleared their doubts. Let’s take a look at his response and learn more about the series and its future.

One Punch Man: Murata confirms that the series is not going to end anytime soon

In one of Murata's tweets, there was some confusion, leading viewers to believe that the show was coming to an end. However, this wasn’t really the case. A Google translation of the tweet led to people thinking that the series was ending. But he made it clear in one of his most recent tweets that the series wouldn't be ending anytime soon. What he really meant to say in the initial tweet was that One Punch Man's Garou arc was nearing its end. Murata apologized for making his fans worry over the conclusion of the series.

J Handsall @JHandsall @NEBU_KURO my brother in Christ, can you please clarify what you meant by this? Americans are half convinced the series is about to end. @NEBU_KURO my brother in Christ, can you please clarify what you meant by this? Americans are half convinced the series is about to end. https://t.co/qqV4SRJD04

While Murata sensei’s clarification certainly gave fans the good news, some fans were earlier convinced that the series was in no way coming to an end, and they had plenty of reasons to believe this. One of the main reasons why fans thought that the series was not going to end was the fact that it still has a lot of content to cover since the manga is currently being adapted from a webcomic that is created by ONE sensei. This was one of the key factors in fans' being suspicious about the series ending this early.

When we look at the plot of One Punch Man, it doesn’t make sense for it to end this soon. With Garou being one of the main antagonists of the series, with power levels that are through the roof, the fanbase definitely expects our Caped Baldy to beat the Hero Hunter eventually, thereby concluding the arc. If the team decided to finish the series with the conclusion of this arc, there are a lot of elements that would be left unexplored.

Misunder @MudassarAnon @NEBU_KURO @JHandsall now everyone can chill tf out god damn @NEBU_KURO @JHandsall now everyone can chill tf out god damn

Fans of One Punch Man are only now getting some insight into Blast and his abilities after 160 chapters. Not to mention, he also has a host of comrades from different dimensions helping him as well. This is something that could be explored quite thoroughly. Another aspect that can be explored in the One Punch Man series is this unknown entity called God. Based on how the series is progressing, this entity could be the final antagonist of the series. That being said, fans can breathe a sigh of relief since the series will not be ending anytime soon.

