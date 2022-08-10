One Punch Man creator Murata confirms release date for chapter 170

Now that the fight between Garou and Saitama has been concluded in the One Punch Man manga, fans are eager to read the upcoming chapters to see how the Monsters Association arc will be concluded.

Those who are die-hard fans of the series often spend their time on Twitter since the mangaka, Yusuke Murata, gives the fanbase daily updates about his progress with the upcoming chapter.

The manga doesn’t follow a release schedule, and Murata uploads the manga as and when he completes it. Therefore, it is difficult to predict the release dates for the upcoming chapter. However, the mangaka uploaded a tweet that confirmed the release date for chapter 170. Fans can expect the chapter to be released in the upcoming week. Here’s what we know about chapter 170 of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from One Punch Man manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man chapter 170 released details

According to the tweet uploaded by Yusuke Murata, the upcoming chapter will be released on August 18, 2022. The mangaka should finish drawing and have the scans uploaded at least one or two days before release. Fans can monitor Reddit if they are on the lookout for spoilers.

The raw scans should be available on August 17, 2022, if not on August 16, 2022. The latest chapters of One Punch Man will be available on Viz since they’re the official distributor in North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The chapter should be released at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time.

One Punch Man chapter 169 recap

The chapter began with a panel that showed Garou, who was quite confused because he could not understand how a punch landed on him. Despite his confusion, he seemed to have given up, and all the heroes surrounded him.

Genos was happy to see his master, and Saitama handed Genos his core from the alternate timeline. He connected it using a subconnector, and all the memories from the alternate timeline were now accessible. Genos was astounded by the images he saw, and that’s when he realized that Saitama traveled back in time to save all the heroes from Garou’s wrath.

Anibuzz @anibuzz3

CHECK DESCRIPTION OF THIS VIDEO THERE YOU WILL GET THE LINK OF CHAPTER BUT MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE NO CHEATING 🙂

youtu.be/THVkNmn5n7g

#onepunchman169 #OnePunchMan IF YOU GUYS WANT TO READ ONE PUNCH MAN FULL CHAPTER 169 THENCHECK DESCRIPTION OF THIS VIDEO THERE YOU WILL GET THE LINK OF CHAPTER BUT MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE NO CHEATING 🙂 #OnePunchMan 168 from now on every chapter wi be here IF YOU GUYS WANT TO READ ONE PUNCH MAN FULL CHAPTER 169 THEN CHECK DESCRIPTION OF THIS VIDEO THERE YOU WILL GET THE LINK OF CHAPTER BUT MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE NO CHEATING 🙂youtu.be/THVkNmn5n7g#onepunchman169 #OnePunchMan #OnePunchMan168 from now on every chapter wi be here https://t.co/S1jNmg8xgu

Genos attempted to explain Saitama’s abilities which went over his head, and the Caped Baldy had his signature confused look. In addition to not understanding Genos’ explanation, he also forgot how he traveled back in time.

This means that Saitama probably doesn’t have time-traveling abilities. Later the panel focused on Zombieman, who intervened and asked Garou if he took God’s help. Garou denied everything, and Amai Mask was about to kill him. That’s when Tareo clung to the hero’s legs hoping he wouldn’t kill him.

kaguya @noxiousidentity



What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting One Punch Man Chapter 169What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting One Punch Man Chapter 169What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting 💕💕 https://t.co/7hM4vT3esK

Metal Bat didn’t want the heroes to beat up an injured person. The arguments didn’t seem to stop until King used his King Engine at Maximum Output. He claimed a kid was watching, and the heroes needed to stop. Bang also mentioned that Garou needs to make up for all the wrongdoings by saving people in need.

Garou manages to escape, and Metal Knight shows up with an army of drones. He said that there was a decontamination process that they needed to go through since they were all suffering from acute radiation poisoning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das