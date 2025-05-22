One Punch Man hiatus might be a blessing in disguise

While One Punch Man fans patiently waited for the manga to finish the Ninjas Arc during its second redraw, manga creator Yusuke Murata dropped a surprise tweet, announcing the series' sudden two-month hiatus. The manga will release its next chapter on July 17, 2025.

While a hiatus announcement is generally met with mixed reactions, the latest break announcement was mostly met with negative responses. This was especially the case due to the two redraws of the Ninjas Arc, as fans believed they had waited long enough for the manga to proceed further than the ongoing arc.

However, what fans may not have realized is that the latest hiatus might be a blessing in disguise.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man's latest hiatus might be the key to stopping the redraws

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, the One Punch Man manga originally began its Ninjas Arc in October 2023. Later, the manga announced its first redraw in March 2024. While fans did not love the announcement, they were glad the creator wanted to revamp the story in the best way possible.

Unfortunately, just as it seemed like the manga creator had gotten the manga adaptation right, the series announced a second redraw for Ninjas Arc in January 2025. The fans did not like this announcement, as it did not make sense to them why Yusuke Murata wanted to draw the story arc for the second time, even after having the original webcomic as source material.

Tenninto and Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately, this time, the manga story arc did not run for too long and ended in just five months. Even then, the fans weren't happy as the manga creator announced a sudden two-month hiatus, setting the manga's return for July 2025. While the break is disappointing for fans, there is reason to believe it might be a blessing in disguise.

As seen in the One Punch Man manga, the series had gone through repeated redraws for the Ninjas Arc. While the fans were annoyed by these developments, it is to be expected that the manga creator was going through a tough time as well. This is because, while on the surface it may seem like Yusuke Murata had it easy drawing the same story arc, it must also be tough for him to disappoint his fans.

Blast and Empty Void as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, there is a chance that the manga creator must have started burning out and could need a break to refresh his mind before the next story arc. Such a move would not only allow the creator to draw out more coherent plans with the original creator, ONE, but also resume drawing high-quality illustrations passionately.

Therefore, unless the mangaka is busy with something else during the two-month hiatus, chances are that the break could be a blessing in disguise for the fans.

