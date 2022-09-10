One Punch Man: Will Garou appear in the upcoming arc?

One Punch Man has been on a hiatus for a month and Murata sensei has recently announced the release date for the upcoming chapter. The latest issue has concluded the Monsters Association arc of the series, and the next one is set to begin anytime soon.

Garou certainly stole the show and fans were excited to see this character appear in every chapter. However, his popularity certainly skyrocketed after the release of the past few issues. Now fans want to know if the former Hero Hunter will appear in the upcoming arc of the series.

Unlike most manga series, this one is adapted from a webcomic that was created by ONE sensei. Therefore, reading chapters 95-106 will give us an idea of whether or not Garou will appear in the upcoming arc.

Let’s take a look at what the next arc of One Punch Man is about and go through a few highlights to understand if the former Hero Hunter makes an appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic series.

One Punch Man: Taking a look at the Psychic Sisters arc

Assuming that the manga series continues its run of faithfully adapting the webcomic series, the upcoming arc is called the Psychic Sisters. There are a total of 12 chapters in the webcomic for this particular arc. As the title suggests, it completely focuses on Fubuki and Tatsumaki.

The two never really shared a close relationship and this arc shows just how bad things can get when the two sisters interact. We see Tatsumaki’s true nature and things get bad enough for Saitama to intervene.

Both Fubuki and Tatsumaki end up in a fight and then the Caped Baldy has to intervene. He is there to talk to Tatsumaki and understand why she broke his house. However, one thing leads to another and Saitama is now fighting Tatsumaki.

Things get quite heated and Tatsumaki pushes herself quite a bit in order to land hits on Saitama. Their fight is interrupted by Hunters, who get demolished instantly by the protagonist's attack.

After a point, Fubuki joins their fight and she decides to disband the Fubuki Group for being too weak since they couldn’t subdue Tatsumaki. Towards the end of the Psychic Sisters arc in One Punch Man, Tatsumaki decides to stop fighting and the Caped Baldy attempts to have a genuine conversation with the Storm of Terror.

In that conversation, she almost reveals her true reason for joining the association, but she ticks Saitama off to a point where he no longer wants to know.

A flashback showing Garou in chapter 100 of the webcomic (Image via ONE)

Coming to the question, Garou was never there in this entire situation. However, there were a few interesting conversations and one of the characters recalled the events that took place in the Monsters Association arc of One Punch Man, and his illustration was shown.

While he doesn’t make an appearance during the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki, the former Hero Hunter’s illustration will most likely be included in the adaptation of the upcoming arc of the series.

One Punch Man chapter 171 release details

The upcoming chapter of the series will be released on September 22, 2022. Fans can be on the lookout for spoilers one or two days before the chapter releases. The Japanese version will be released first and one can expect the translated version to come out a few hours later.

