Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The original anime Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse has been garnering considerable attention since its first airing. The series is created by Fujiko Sakuno, Hideya Takahashi, and Akutō Satō and produced by David Production.Before the anime release, the story had already inspired a manga adaptation. Written by Sakuno and illustrated by Kyūjo Matsumoto, it started serialization in February 2025 on Kodansha’s Morning Two website.So far, the anime has aired only three episodes, but the unique premise has caught the interest of many. As such, here’s a quick breakdown of its release schedule, total episode count, streaming platforms, and more details regarding the series.Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse: Possible episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreTsukimiya in the anime (Image via David Production)As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and its X (formerly Twitter) account, Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse is part of the Summer 2025 anime season. New episodes air every Thursday at 12:45 AM JST across various Japanese TV networks.Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is generally available to most international viewers earlier on Wednesdays at varying times.That said, no official confirmation regarding the total episode count had been made yet. Several reputable sources on social media platforms like X speculate that the series will run for 12 episodes, airing within a single core. But this information has yet to be confirmed by the anime’s home media or verified sources. Thus, its accuracy remains uncertain.The first episode premiered on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Though only three episodes have aired so far, it has already drawn considerable attention from viewers for its original premise and overall engaging atmosphere.Below is the full release schedule for all episodes of Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse, with expected airtimes provided in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 2, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM2 (Released)July 9, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM3 (Released)July 16, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM4July 23, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM5July 30, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM6August 6, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM7August 13, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM8August 20, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM9August 27, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM10September 3, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM11September 10, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AM12September 17, 20259:15 PM/3:45 PM/8:45 AMNote that the dates and times listed here are only anticipated. They may be subject to change if the studio announces so. So far, no delays have been reported.Where to watch Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse?Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episodes are released across various television platforms in Japan. The first telecast is under Fuji TV’s &quot;+Ultra&quot; slot every Thursday at 12:45 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on Kansai TV on the same day at 2:15 AM JST, and on Tokai TV the next Sunday at 1:45 AM JST.In addition to TV broadcasts, this Summer 2025 anime is also available on various streaming sites in Japan. Japanese viewers can catch new episodes on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, D Anime Store, Hulu, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and other platforms every Thursday after 12 PM JST.For international audiences, Crunchyroll offers worldwide access to this series. Ani-One Asia provides accessibility in various Asian regions.What to expect in Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse?Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse is an original isekai story that blends different themes, like action, fantasy, comedy, and romance. The story follows the lone-wolf delinquent high schooler protagonist Takeru Narihira, who likes a girl named Tsukimiya; a girl he sees in his dreams.Takeru's world takes a sudden turn after an accident transports him to Denji Heian-kyou, an alternate, futuristic version of ancient Kyoto. Advanced tech coexists there with mystical forces. The city is protected by the legendary onmyouji, Abe no Seimei. Takeru is shocked when he finds Tsukimiya is real, living in this world.But before he can fully grasp the situation, a dark mist called Yamikaoru suddenly spreads across the city. Terrifying Oni monsters come out of the mist. Both Takeru and Tsukimiya are killed in the ensuing chaos. The twist intensifies further as Takeru wakes up again in Denji Heian-kyou, alive and unharmed. He has somehow gained the power to rewind time.Determined to save Tsukimiya, Takeru starts training under Abe no Seimei to learn the art of onmyōjutsu, the mystical techniques of this place. He hopes not only to change fate but also to uncover the truth behind this mysterious new world.Final thoughtsTakeru, the protagonist (Image via David Production)Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse offers an interesting take on the isekai theme by mixing fantasy with futuristic elements, all while weaving in touches of drama, humor, action, and romance.The original story gets a solid start with an intriguing new premise. It's a unique setup that shows promise in this Summer 2025 season.