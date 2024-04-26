Oshi no Ko chapter 148: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 is set for release on May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am PST. The series is known for its complex story and strong characters. It is praised for blending the idol industry's glamor with gripping personal tales.

Following the exciting twists of the previous chapter, fans are on the edge of their seats. They are keen to find out what happens next, as the tension and risks in the story have been steadily climbing. Each new chapter adds fresh surprises and layers, which is why Oshi no Ko Chapter 148 has gathered a loyal audience eager for more of the tale.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 148 release date and time

Oshi no Ko is set to deliver an emotional rollercoaster in Chapter 148 (Image via Aka Akasaka)

For global fans waiting for Oshi no Ko Chapter 148, here's the release schedule for different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 8:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4:00 PM Central European Time (CET) 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (PST) 12:00 AM (May 9) Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) 1:30 AM (May 9)

Where to read chapter 148

For those looking to dive into Oshi no Ko Chapter 148, it is available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Readers can access it conveniently through their website or by using their mobile app. The platform lets readers access the first three and the latest three chapters for free, or explore the entire series by opting for a premium membership.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 147 Recap

Chapter 147, titled Wish, offers a deep dive into the emotional and philosophical underpinnings of Oshi no Ko. The installment explores Ruby's moment of introspection and vulnerability, particularly during a poignant exchange with Hikaru under an umbrella, symbolizing shared burdens and mutual support.

As Ruby confronts her feelings of hatred and confusion regarding past events and the complexities of human emotions, the narrative delicately navigates themes of blame, fortune, and moral ambiguity. This introspection is juxtaposed with Hikaru’s disturbing intentions and an escalating tension. At this moment, Akane intervenes, showcasing her protective instincts and adding depth to her guardian role within the story.

The chapter skillfully connects the characters' personal struggles to the overarching story, particularly through the ending of the movie "15 Years of Lies," which reflects their real-life issues. It mixes Ai Hoshino's sad story with the actors' own conflicts, showing the sacrifices they make for their legacy and identity. As it ends with a poignant conclusion to Ai's story, it marks a key point in the narrative while hinting at future challenges, making readers look forward to what Chapter 148 will bring.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 148?

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 148, get ready for some edge-of-your-seat moments as one part of the tale might be coming to a close. Prepare for high drama and suspense that could lead to a dramatic end.

Akane, the top star who's been like a guardian angel for the Hoshino siblings, made a bold move that could change everything. With Ruby's movie part done, we're heading into what's called "The End of the Play."

Everyone's wondering if Akane can finally get the peaceful ending she deserves, and how villain Kamiki’s plans will fare against Aqua’s. So much is at stake, and the next chapter will be crucial. Oshi no Ko Chapter 148 might give some answers to the burning questions about revenge, victory, and our favorite characters' fates.

