Oshi no Ko chapter 147: Akane saves Ruby from her father as filming comes to an end

The much-awaited Oshi no Ko chapter 147 was released on April 24, 2024. The installment allows readers to have a deeper connection with Ruby's thoughts as dramatic events unfold. Within the setting of the movie "15 Years of Lies," pivotal scenes bring to light Ai's past lore, blending her story with real-time filming dynamics.

As the narrative deepens, Ruby engages in a philosophical and emotional dialogue with Hikaru. She reveals her internal struggles and expresses her long-suppressed feelings of hatred and confusion. The duo's conversation under the shared umbrella, symbolic of shared burdens and support, takes a deep dive into the nature of good and evil.

In a dramatic twist, Akane steps in and saves Ruby from her dad, featuring unexpected real-life drama as they complete filming the movie.

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 not only explores the dense layers of character motivations and moral dilemmas but also sheds light on the complex interplay between the film’s storyline and the actors' real lives, setting the stage for future revelations and conflicts.

What happens in Oshi No Ko chapter 147? Explored

Expand Tweet

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 titled Wish, delves into Ruby's complex and poignant reflections as the movie "15 Years of Lies" progressively unveils Ai's past. As the filming approaches a pivotal point, the plot focuses on the characters' interactions, bringing them face-to-face with their deepest feelings and aspirations.

Ruby extends an apology to Hikaru, implicitly acknowledging the need for someone else's aid in her time of uncertainty. During this moment, Hikaru happens to share his umbrella with her, a gesture that symbolizes more than just shelter from the rain. It acts as an offer of support and acknowledgment of someone else's struggle.

Also read: Oshi no Ko live-action series announces Winter 2024 premiere

Hikaru, marked by black stars, questions Ruby's long-standing prayers, inquiring about her deepest wishes. This is when she confesses her hatred for someone. The narrative then takes a philosophical turn, delving into the essence of good versus evil. It proposes that no one is inherently malevolent; rather, it's the external pressures that taint a person's character.

Expand Tweet

Ruby questions the very concept of blame, the randomness of fortune, and how these elements absolve an individual or prime them for judgment. Her realization grants her a form of liberation—an understanding that perhaps no one is at fault. However, this doesn't diminish the presence of an undeniable grudge she holds—a feeling she believes might never vanish, not even after a decade.

Also read: Will Ai be reincarnated in Oshi no Ko?

The conversation then undulates between forgiveness and enduring resentment, as Ruby wrestles with the moral ambiguity of her feelings. She admits her confusion, her desire for divine guidance, and her need to put her thoughts in order. Hikaru, retaining the black stars, suggests that searching inwardly is necessary since divine intervention won't provide clarity; that must come from Ruby herself.

Hikaru then says that what Ruby really wants might be what actually matters, not just following a set path. It's all about what she decides to do. This leads Ruby to express a profound aspiration: to achieve the dream her mother could not. Ruby's desire to align with her mother's legacy and also surpass it, illustrates her drive to carve her own identity.

Also read: Does Hikaru Kamiki die in Oshi no Ko?

Hikaru's threatening moves and Ruby’s stand in Oshi no Ko chapter 147

Expand Tweet

Hikaru, now with a disturbing smile and under black stars, endorses Ruby's ambition, ironically affirming her brilliance in the world. Things get scary when Hikaru, now with white stars, makes a threatening move toward Ruby. Just then, Akane yells for Ruby, piercing through the tension.

Fans then witness a normal exchange of pleasantries between Ruby and Akane, who offers the former the simple comforts of companionship and a place to relax. Yet, beneath this veneer of normalcy, Akane's piercing stare at Hikaru, with Niino now at his side, alludes to deeper stories and potential conflicts.

Oshi no Ko chapter 147: Hikaru's ominous behavior and Ruby's resolve (Image via Aka Akasaka)

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 then features how people react to Hikaru being called "Boy A." This digs into the dark side of fame and how the public can be overly curious and sometimes mean. Hikaru giving up and gearing up for people to start blaming him shows how tough it can be to live in the spotlight.

In the final pages of Oshi no Ko chapter 147, Hikaru expresses a resigned acknowledgment of his fate, of a reckoning that has been long anticipated. He feels the weight of many lives on his shoulders and the inevitability of his situation before the scene abruptly cuts back to the ongoing movie filming. This demonstrates the interplay between the film's story and the characters' real-life narratives.

Also read: Does Aqua end up with Akane in Oshi no Ko manga?

Final thoughts

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 concludes with the riveting scene of Ai's death, signifying that Ruby's part in the movie is complete. It's an ominous and emotionally charged sequence, acting as both a narrative climax in the film within the story and a foreshadowing of the events to come.

The culmination of Oshi no Ko chapter 147 leaves the reader in anticipation, as Oshi no Ko gears up for the grand finale. With each character standing on the brink of their destinies, the story arc is converging to a point where choices will have irreversible consequences, and the dreams and desires of each character will meet the harsh realities they seek to overcome or be shattered by them.

Also read:

Be sure to follow us for all anime and manga news.