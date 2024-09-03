Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers: Akane saves Ruby as Aqua confronts Hikaru

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers were supposed to reveal the aftermath of Fuyuko Niino stabbing Ruby Hoshino on the final concert day. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers didn't disappoint as they revealed how Ruby Hoshino survived the ordeal.

The previous chapter depicted how the B-Komachi concerts were taking place seamlessly. Just then, the manga saw Hikaru Kamiki asking Niino to join him in surrendering themselves to the police. Niino rejected this proposal and went after Ruby Hoshino, stabbing her on the final live event day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers: Akane and Ichigo apprehend Fuyuko Niino

Niino stabbing Ruby in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will pick up right from where the previous chapter ended. After Niino stabbed Ruby, she apologized to her as she could not let her surpass Ai as an idol. If Ai did not reign supreme as the number one idol, everything that she and Hikaru had done would become meaningless.

Just then, Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers saw Ruby Hoshino fight back as the knife never penetrated her body. The very next moment, Ichigo Saitou arrived to help Ruby by catching hold of Niino's knife from behind and pinning her to the ground. Ichigo was filled with regret over failing to protect Ai, hence he had made up his mind to not let the same happen again.

Fuyuko Niino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers revealed that Ruby Hoshino was never home. In fact, the one disguised as her was Akane Kurokawa. As for the real Ruby, she was seemingly at the concert location, getting ready for her live show.

While Fuyuko Niino was shocked by the turn of events, she took her time to greet her former President Ichigo Saitou. In response, Ichigo tried to deduce why Niino was hellbent on taking revenge against Ai. He knew that Niino had connections with fans, and among them, she was dating Ryosuke. However, while he was her biggest fan at first, he switched to Ai later. As per Ichigo, Niino could not bear the pain and wanted to take revenge.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Surprisingly, as revealed by Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers, that wasn't the truth. Niino had seemingly already forgiven Ryosuke. Ai was the greatest idol in the world, hence not liking her was absurd. As for Ryosuke, when she asked him to "go die," he simply complied. With that, Niino revealed that her heart had been completely taken away by Ai.

Niino further followed up by stating how she only wanted Ai to remain special as that would mean that she was just an ordinary girl. If Ai was to be considered ordinary, Niino had no idea what she was. Right after, Niino also requested Ichigo to let Ai forever remain as the perfect and ultimate idol.

Amidst this absurd request, Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers saw Akane conveying to Niino how Ruby had told her that Ai wanted to be ordinary friends with Niino. Hearing this saw Niino tear up as she expressed how she wanted that too. Right after, Akane questioned Niino over who made her and Ryosuke do all this.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers then switched to the final B-Komachi concert as everything went seamlessly. This included Kana Arima's tearful exit from the B-Komachi idol group.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers then switched to Hikaru Kamiki and Aqua Hoshino. Hikaru asked Aqua to join him in watching the live broadcast of B-Komachi's concert. In response, Aqua revealed how, at Ai's request, he was trying to find a way to save Hikaru, but, it was already too late.

Aqua accused Hikaru Kamiki of being an ugly liar who spread countless lies just for his sake. In response, with black starry eyes, Hikaru acted clueless about Aqua's accusation.

Lastly, Oshi no Ko chapter 159 spoilers revealed that the manga will go on a one-week break after the official release of chapter 159. The upcoming chapter will seemingly be titled "A Confrontation with the 'Father."

