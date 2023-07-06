Oshi no Ko: Why the relationship between Aqua and Ruby's previous incarnations is so controversial, explored

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 123, fans have been left frenzied by the story's new developments. While in one chapter, readers were happy that Sarina Tendouji and Doctor Gorou Amamiya reunited, in the very next chapter, fans were worried about what their reunion could mean to the relationship between Ruby and Aqua.

The previous chapter saw Sarina Tendouji reuniting with Doctor Gorou Amamiya after over 18 years. Ruby explained to Aqua about all the struggles she went through trying to find Gorou and climbing up the entertainment industry. Upon learning that Ruby was trying to conceal her Sarina side, Aqua reassured her that her previous self was enough to become an idol. This statement changed the entire dynamic between the two Hoshino siblings.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

How does Sarina and Gorou's relationship ruins Aqua and Ruby's dynamic in Oshi no Ko?

Sarina as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Gorou and Sarina's relationship may seem like a doctor-patient relationship for any outsider, it is much deeper than that. After Sarina was abandoned by her family at the hospital, she indulged herself in pop idols and became a fan of Ai. During this time, Doctor Gorou Amamiya was the only person to visit and speak to her. As a result, the doctor happened to form a strong bond with her.

While Gorou Amamiya cared for Sarina and supported her dream of becoming an idol like Ai one day, Sarina began falling in love with him. Given that she was 12 years at the time, it was an innocent crush she developed on the only person that cared for her. Since Sarina was underage, Gorou was able to avoid the question by telling her that he would marry her once she would turn 16.

Gorou as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Unfortunately, Sarina soon passed away and got reincarnated as Ruby Hoshino. After some time, Gorou happened to follow her and got reincarnated as Aqua Hoshino. While both Aqua and Ruby knew that they were the reincarnations of dead fans of Ai, they never revealed their past identities.

During her time as Ruby, Sarina tried to locate Gorou Amamiya, hoping he would still be alive. However, only in Oshi no Ko chapter 122 did she find out that Gorou was always with her as Aqua.

Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Upon learning that she found Gorou, she decided to tell him about all her struggles to find him. Following that, she told the doctor how she kept lying to hide her personality as Sarina. At that moment, Aqua told Ruby how she did not need to hide her true personality since it was radiant enough to become an idol who would shine more than Ai.

Upon hearing this, Aqua happened to revive Sarina's feelings for Gorou Amamiya, following which she remembered his promise to her. She reminded Aqua how Gorou Amamiya had told Sarina that he would marry her once she would turn 16. She also told him how she had already turned 16, implying that she wanted him to marry him.

Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Gorou getting married to Sarina may be a dubious topic to discuss, the truth is that the doctor only promised Sarina that he would marry her to not indulge in the question. This means that he might not have any romantic feelings for Sarina, making their relationship quite questionable for readers.

However, their relationship in their reincarnated states makes the matter worse as both Sarina and Gorou are now siblings as Ruby and Aqua, making the entire situation controversial. That being said, it is yet to be confirmed if Ruby actually wanted Aqua to marry her or was she trying to joke with her brother to get a reaction?

