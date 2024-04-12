10 most overrated Naruto fights fans still can't forget

Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus have featured many overrated Naruto fights that often took the spotlight. Their popularity may be attributed to either the anticipation behind the fight, or simply the iconic status of the characters who fought against each other.

Often times, these Naruto fights end up taking the majority of the viewer's attention away from other showdowns that are more deserving of recognition. Even though each of these fights is compelling in its own right, many of them fall short of the expectations created by the excitement surrounding them. With that said, let us look at the 10 most overrated Naruto fights that fans still can't forget.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

10 most overrated Naruto fights that still pique fans' interest

1) Kakashi vs Zabuza

Kakashi's battle against Zabuza was one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

Although it was the first major battle of the Land of the Waves arc that saw Kakashi Hatake demonstrate his proficiency with the Sharingan, the pacing of the fight sometimes made it difficult to follow.

Additionally, the fight itself wasn't a good first showing for Kakashi either. Lastly, a major portion of it was focused on exposition rather than actual combat. These issues took away the intensity of the entire fight, as a lot of fans felt that it was too dragged out.

2) Sasuke vs Itachi

Sasuke's final fight against Itachi was one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

The Sasuke versus Itachi fight in particular was singlehandedly the most anticipated in the entirety of the Naruto franchise. It was a showdown that has been teased since the very beginning of the series, with Sasuke Uchiha looking to confront and kill his brother, Itachi Uchiha, for ruthlessly murdering his own clan.

However, the fated battle between the two brothers fell short of expectations because Itachi was unable to go all-out against Sasuke. Furthermore, it seemed a bit one-sided since Itachi was suffering from a terminal illness that affected most of his capabilities.

3) Naruto vs Neji

Naruto vs Neji is a classic yet one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

One of the fights from the Chunin Exams that stood out was the one between Naruto Uzumaki and Neji Hyuga. It saw the former heading into the battle despite being told by everyone that he had no chance against the prodigy of the Hyuga clan.

While the bout itself was enjoyable, with some epic moments that remain memorable to this day, the entire point of the fight was flawed in the first place, as Naruto was more talented than Neji and had an overwhelming advantage over the Tailed Beast from the beginning. As such, some fans feel that this fight gets more credit than it deserves.

4) Naruto vs Sasuke (Final Fight)

Naruto vs Sasuke was one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

After the epic conclusion of the Fourth Great Ninja War, a final showdown between the longtime rivals, Naruto and Sasuke, only felt natural. The fight itself did not disappoint, as the beginning and end are both memorable.

However, some fans feel that the middle of the fight wasn't as interesting as they had hoped. Additionally, the whole point of it wasn't a logical one to begin with. Naruto and Sasuke engaged in this showdown to determine who would take the Hokage's position. Instead, it felt as if the two characters were venting out their anger at each other.

5) Sasuke vs The Five Kages

Sasuke's battle against the Five Kages is one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

Fans of the anime may claim that Sasuke had a pretty dominant showing during his fight against the Five Kage. However, that was certainly not the case, as Sasuke wasn't seen planning or strategizing for any of his moves. Instead, he was seen slamming his Susanoo armor and Amaterasu while being beaten down by pretty much every Kage and somehow getting saved each time.

6) Kakashi vs Obito

Kakashi vs Obito as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

The destined showdown between the former friends is highly considered to be one of the best fights of the entire series. However, many fans disagree and deem the fight overrated.

Despite Obito's heartbreaking backstory, there were some who still weren't invested in his character. Furthermore, the fight itself can be considered to be an excuse for flashbacks rather than an actual showdown, in spite of the captivating choreography.

7) Sasuke vs Danzo

Despite it's popularity, Sasuke vs Danzo is one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

Given the lengths Danzo had gone to acquire the Sharingan's power, fans expected him to dominate Sasuke. However, their fight turned out to be quite disappointing, with Danzo losing to Sasuke in a rather miserable fashion. In fact, he wasn't even able to put up a good showing against Sasuke, despite the immense power he possessed.

8) Taka vs Killer B

Sasuke vs Killer B is one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

Despite having the numbers' advantage, it was quite evident that none of the members of Taka would be a match for Killer B, especially since viewers saw Sasuke get absolutely decimated by the latter with relative ease.

In fact, Sasuke almost got killed several times throughout the fight and was revived each time by Karin and Jugo, which definitely doesn't make this a particularly noteworthy fight.

9) Naruto and Sasuke vs Kaguya

Naruto and Sasuke's epic showdown against Kaguya Otsutsuki is one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

The battle between the former members of Team 7 and Kaguya Otsutsuki, which marked the end of the main storyline, was an epic yet anticlimactic showdown at the same time.

A lot of fans were pretty disoriented after Kaguya's sudden introduction as the main villain of the series, which deeply undermined the narrative buildup around Madara. As such, the sudden conflict felt rather rushed and unsatisfactory to many.

10) Rock Lee vs Gaara

Despite being an overall great showdown, Rock Lee vs Gaara is one of the most overrated Naruto fights (image via Pierrot)

The climactic showdown between Rock Lee and the bloodthirsty Gaara was one of the highlights of the Chunin Exams. During this fight, Lee was willing to go to great lengths and even sacrifice his body, if it meant that he could take down his opponent.

Although there is nothing inherenty wrong with the clash, some fans believe it receives too much credit and that there are simply better showdowns in the Naruto series. However, this in no way downplays the stakes, intensity, and brilliant choreography that were displayed throughout the fight.

Final Thoughts

All of the aforementioned showdowns are some of the most popular and overrated Naruto fights that often tend to draw people's attention. That said, opinions will certainly vary among the fans, as what one may consider to be overrated, another may view it as a highlight of the series.

Related Links:

5 most underrated fights in Naruto (& 5 that are overrated)

10 most underwhelming fights in Naruto

10 Naruto fights that led to a lot of collateral damage

10 Boruto fights every Naruto fan would hate

8 fights Team Seven could have won had they stayed together

5 dumbest things Naruto did in battles (& 5 that were exceptionally smart)