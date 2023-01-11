Naruto: 8 fights Team Seven could have won had they stayed together

In practically every generation of the Naruto universe, Team Seven has always consisted of the strongest shinobi from the Hidden Leaf Village. Be it the Third Hokage's version (Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru) or Minato's version (Kakashi, Obito, and Rin) or the original Team Seven (Kakashi, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura), fans have been introduced to since the beginning.

As the series progressed, each member of the original Team Seven seemingly went their own way. Sasuke left the village and became a rogue in order to hunt down Itachi, Sakura became Tsunade's protégé, and the Jinchuriki left the village with Jiraiya during the time jump between Naruto and Shippuden.

Since Team Seven decided to go their separate ways in an unofficial capacity, there have been a number of situations that would have played out very differently if they had continued to work together instead. Find out how well Team Seven would have done working together against these rivals.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective. It also contains spoilers from the Naruto series.

Naruto: 8 Major fights which could have gone another way had Team Seven stayed together

1. Kakashi vs Team Seven (The Bell Test)

Starting off this list is the only fight wherein Team Seven was together. However, they were only physically paired up against their sensei, Kakashi, and did not perform well as a team.

Team Seven learns that one of them will be returning to the Academy (Image via Pierrot Studios)

This was the first fight in the series which introduced us to Kakashi Hatake, the infamous Copy Ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. Unfortunately, for Team Seven, Kakashi did not have to use his Sharingan even once during the whole encounter. To test the team's cohesiveness, Kakashi offered the bell test, in which whoever could seize the two bells from his waist first would effectively become Genin, while the loser would be sent back to the Academy. This single sentence placed the entire team against each other, with everyone vying for the bell.

Kakashi initiates the Bell Test (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Sasuke ventured off on his own and attempted to challenge Kakashi without support, but was soon outmatched despite his impressive Genin skills. Sakura, who was infatuated with Sasuke, was an easy target for Kakashi and fell victim to one of his most elementary genjutsu.

The blond ninja, on the other hand, was amusingly the first recipient of Kakashi's Thousand Years of Pain jutsu. Kakashi was disappointed with the outcome of their failure to function as a team and would have failed the entire team if Sasuke and Sakura had not immediately exhibited their first act of friendship towards the blond ninja.

Kakashi catches Sasuke and Saukra feeding Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Of course, this fight would not have gone differently even if Team Seven had worked together. Being a Jounin and a previous member of the Anbu to boot, Kakashi was way out of their league, to begin with, but it would have at least resulted in a less painful and humiliating defeat on their part.

2. Sannin vs Sannin

Naruto protects Tsunade from Kabuto's attack (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Following the death of the Third Hokage during his battle with Orochimaru, the blonde ninja meets Tsunade Senju for the first time during the selection process for the next Hokage. But unbeknownst to Jiraiya, Orochimaru and Kabuto were also seeking Tsunade in order to heal Orochimaru’s hands.

Naruto's timely Rasengan (Image via Pierrot Studios)

When the groups do eventually face off, the blonde ninja is pitted against Kabuto who immediately tries to incapacitate Tsunade owing to her fear of blood. Naruto intervenes and punches him in the stomach with a well-placed Rasengan. Upon doing so, however, Kabuto manages to land a hit, effectively severing several vital chest muscles with his chakra blades, putting him out of the fight.

While this battle did not have any major repercussions, it would have been far more easily dealt with had he had support from both Sasuke and Sakura. Yet, at the time, the two were back in the Village and recuperating from the recent invasion.

3. Against Kimimaro

Naruto and his Shadow Clones against Kimimaro (Image via Pierrot Studios)

During the Sasuke Retrieval Arc, Naruto comes across one of Orochimaru’s most loyal ninja, Kimimaro. Despite trying to overwhelm his opponent with numbers, Kimimaro easily dispatches off all of his Shadow Clones with little to no effort. Naruto would have struggled to battle someone of this calibre as he possessed the Shikotsumyaku, a bloodline-based technique that gave him the ability to modify his bones for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Rock Lee intervenes agianst Kimimaro (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Jinchuriki's survival was only made possible by the timely intervention of Gaara and Rock Lee. This battle could have gone entirely differently had Team Seven remained operational at the time.

4. Naruto, Sakura and Yamato vs Orochimaru

Naruto vs Orochimaru (Image via Pierrot Studios)

This could be another instance in Shippuden of a conflict that could have gone their way if Sasuke had been present. Despite teaming up with both Sakura and Yamato, Orochimaru was an extremely tough opponent to beat owing to the Snake Sannin’s battle prowess.

The host of the Nine-Tails, intent on rescuing Sasuke from Orochimaru, gives in to his fury and activates the Version 2 Tailed Beast Transformation, entirely giving in to his primordial rage and impulses. With the sole aim of defeating Orochimaru, the Jinchuriki strikes Sakura in this condition without hesitation.

Naruto in his Tailed Beast Version 2 state aginst Orochimaru (Image via Pierrto Studios)

Even though Yamato and Naruto's combined efforts eventually compel Orochimaru to leave, this battle would have likely gone in Team Seven's favor had they remained united. Perhaps he would have never needed to enter berserk Version 2 in the first place.

5. Against Itachi's clone

Naruto, Saukra and Kakashi vs Itachi (Image via Pierrot Studios)

During the events of the Kazekage Rescue Arc, as Naruto, Sakura and Kakashi approach closer to the Akatsuki hideout, they are met by Itachi Uchiha. Even though they subsequently understand it was a clone and not the original, they still have a difficult time dealing with the Uchiha prodigy.

The fight begins with Kakashi warning his students not to make eye contact with their opponent, something which proves to be difficult to manage. In fact, as the battle proceeds, the blond ninja eventually ends up being caught in a genjutsu and is unable to escape from it until Sakura’s interference.

Caught in Itachi's genjutsu (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Despite the fact that their combined efforts are successful in defeating the clone, it is apparent that if the actual Itachi had been involved, the situation would have soon deteriorated. It is possible that Sasuke's presence would have given Kakashi's Sharingan and Sasuke's presence a considerable advantage in the fight against Itachi.

6. Facing off against Kakuzu

Kakashi vs Kakuzu (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Another instance of a fight which would have gone entirely in the villain’s favour is when Kakuzu and Hidan attack the Hidden Leaf Village. While Hidan is being dragged away by Shikamaru, the remainder of the team is left to defend themselves against Kakuzu, who is in all likelihood the more difficult foe.

Despite possessing a numerical advantage, Kakuzu soon obtains the upper hand in combat when he combines the Chakra Release techniques with his earth Grudge Fear. This actually balances the odds, as each of his masks operates independently and freely. The duel is only won when the blonde ninja successfully strikes Kakuzu with a well-placed and devastating Rasenshuriken.

Naruto manages to strike down Kakuzu with the Rasenshuriken (Image via Pierrot Studios)

This fight is unquestionably one in which the outcome could have been worse had Kakuzu and Hidan stayed as a team. Kakuzu's immense strength presented a formidable obstacle, and the Rasenshuriken was an immature jutsu at the time, as proven by his first failed effort. Sasuke's Fire Release talents combined with Naruto's Wind Release would have been a devastating combination that would have made the fight more balanced.

7. Facing off against Pain

Naruto and the Toads of Mt. Myoboku get ready to face off against Pain (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Naruto was able to defeat five of Pain's six bodies while in Sage Mode, but once he regained his Deva Path skills, he was quickly outmatched and at a major disadvantage due to Pain's tremendous strength.

The Deva Path incapacitates Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Pain is able to easily eliminate Naruto's support team in battle, at which point he turns his attention to the Jinchuriki. He then uses a series of chakra rods strategically placed on his body to render him unconscious. Nothing seems to be working in his favor or the favor of the Hidden Leaf Village until Hinata steps in and tries to buy him some time. Pain, however, easily overcomes her resistance and dispatches her with a single Almighty Push.

Pain activates Planetary Devastation (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Seeing Hinata brushed aside awakens Naruto’s primal instincts once again as he enters his Version 2 state. He immediately goes berserk and attacks Pain who is then put on the defensive momentarily. The fight proceeds to a stage wherein Pain uses his ultimate Deva Path technique, Planetary Devastation, to subdue the Jinchuriki who had, by then, entered the Seven Tails state. Nonetheless, after seeing his father's spirit within his mindscape, Naruto manages to break away and recover control of his senses.

Naruto defeats Pain (Image via Pierrot Studios)

While Naruto defeats Pain in this battle, it is a razor-thin victory, and the fight might have easily gone in the latter's favor as well. As part of a team, he would have fared far better in this combat than he did by himself.

8. The Tailed Beasts vs Madara

Madara faces off against the Tailed Beasts (Image via Pierrot Studios)

When Naruto, along with the other Tailed Beasts, faces off against the legendary Uchiha head, Madara, fans had believed their overwhelming might would be sufficient to be able to take on the likes of Madara himself, who had previously dispatched the five Kages effortlessly.

The Demonic Statue begins absorbing the Tailed Beasts (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Madara summons the Demonic Statue and soon obtains the upper hand, despite the fact that the battle began in favor of the heroes, with each Tailed Beast cooperating with the other. Upon conjuring it, he swiftly releases chakra chains that successfully bind each of the Tailed Beasts. Each of the Tailed Beasts is then drawn in and sealed within the Statue, one by one. Madara eventually absorbs the Nine-Tails as well, putting the Jinchuriki on the brink of death despite Naruto and Gaara's combined efforts. It is only owing to the prompt acts of Sakura and Obito that he is able to survive.

This is the last fight within the series which could have gone differently had both Sakura and Sasuke been present alongside him. But Sasuke had already been previously incapacitated by Madara whereas Sakura was busy healing the rest of the Allied Shinobi Forces. Thus, they were both previously preoccupied and were unable to assist Naruto, leading to the latter’s loss.

In conclusion

Team Seven is reunited during the Fourth Shinobi World War (Image via Pierrot Studios)

While it is difficult to ascertain whether any of the aforementioned fights would have definitely been in the favor of Team Seven had they stayed together, it goes without saying that their combined efforts would have definitely turned the tide of the battle. Team Seven is hailed as the ‘New Sannins’ as they were each trained by a member of the original Sannins. As a result, each of them possesses tremendous power on their own, and when united, most opponents would struggle to defeat them in combat.

