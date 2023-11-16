10 Boruto fights every Naruto fan would hate

Although Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series has become one of the most beloved animes of all time, it's successor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has failed to recreate the same impact. Over the years, it has garnered mostly negative reviews and backlash from the fans for various issues.

Fans of the Naruto franchise have expressed their discontent with the sequel series throughout the years.

While some of their dissatisfaction may be tied to issues such as pacing, powerscaling, or simply nostalgia for the original anime, there have been some complaints regarding the fights as well.

Boruto vs Shikadai, and 9 other fights in Boruto that are hated by Naruto fans

10) Rock Lee vs Metal Lee

Rock Lee vs Metal Lee(image via Studio Pierrot)

In this showdown between father and son, Rock Lee wanted to teach his son, Metal Lee, to get over his fear of crowds. Although he was initially overwhelmed by his father, Metal eventually managed to gain the upper hand and push back against Rock.

During the fight, Metal was even able to unlock the First Gate subconciously and power back against Rock. However, most of the Naruto fans disliked the fight due to the fact that there was a tremendous gap in Rock and Metal's abilities at that point in the anime, despite which the latter ended up winning.

9) Sasuke and Kawaki vs Borushiki

Sasuke and Kawaki vs Borushiki(image via Studio Pierrot)

While the fight itself wasn't bad, the sheer amount of times that Sasuke Uchiha got disrespected during the fight did not go over well with the Naruto fanbase. The fight began with Sasuke losing his Rinnegan when Borushiki stabbed him in the eye.

The showdown that followed was pretty good in itself, and ended with Boruto momentarily regaining control and severing Momoshiki's horn.

8) Boruto vs Shojoji

Boruto vs Shojoji(image via Studio Pierrot)

This fight took place early on in the series and has since received negative reception and backlash from fans. It was mostly criticized due to its lackluster execution and lack of depth. Furthermore, fans felt like the battle was formulaic and predictable.

The choreography of the fight was also considered subpar as compared to the strategic and intense battles that were once the highlight of the Naruto franchise.

7) Boruto vs Kakashi

Kakashi vs Boruto(image via Studio Pierrot)

Although not particularly hated by any means, the brief showdown between Kakashi Hatake and Boruto did receive some criticism from fans, mostly due to the brief duration of the encounter.

Fans had anticipated a more extended and intense confrontation, especially considering Kakashi's immense skill and experience.

6) Team 7 vs Deepa

Team 7 vs Deepa(image via Studio Pierrot)

The fight between Team 7 and Deepa did feature some of the best animation in the entire series. However, it received mixed reactions from Naruto fans, primarily due to its pacing and execution. Some fans found the fight to be prolonged and dragged out, with repetitive action sequences and lack of emotional depth.

While the battle showcased Deepa's formidable abilities, the repetition of his powers might feel somewhat monotonous for the viewers.

However, not every fan hated the fight. Some praised the animation quality displayed throughout the fight, as well as the tactical elements displayed by Team 7.

5) Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and Jiraiya vs Urashiki Otsutsuki

Boruto and Naruto vs Urashiki(image via Studio Pierrot)

This particular fight received several complaints from fans due to being poorly paced, with certain moments feeling rushed or lacking in depth. However, the biggest problem that Naruto fans had with this fight was the powerscaling inconsistencies displayed during this fight.

Some felt that Naruto and Sasuke's powers were not portrayed consistently with their established powers from the original series. Furthermore, Urashiki's defeat might have seemed to be unsatisfactory to some fans.

4) Naruto and Sasuke vs Isshiki Otsutsuki

Naruto and Sasuke vs Isshiki(image via Studio Pierrot)

While it received its fair share of praise from fans due to the top-notch choreography and animation, fans had one specific problem with the fight, i.e. the power scaling.

It's a pretty common complaint throughout the series, as there are several power scaling inconsistencies, as compared to the characters' original abilities in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

Although fans got to see Naruto's Baryon Mode during the fight, some still felt that both Naruto and Sasuke were portrayed as weaker than expected for the most part.

Furthermore, the fight highlighted their struggle against an overwhelmingly powerful opponent, which left some fans dissatisfied with their lack of dominance.

3) Boruto vs Shikadai

Boruto vs Shikadai(image via Studio Pierrot)

The much anticipated fight between Boruto and Shikadai led to disappointment among fans, not only due to the duration of the match, but also the way in which the former ended up winning. The choreography of the fight wasn't much to speak of either.

Furthermore, most fans argue that Shikadai had Boruto beat when he had trapped him with Shadow Paralysis and held a kunai to his neck.

However, the latter emerged as a victor in the end, which most viewers believed to be an underwhelming and anticlimatic conclusion to the fight.

2) Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen

Naruto and Sasuke vs Jigen(image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite receiving worldwide praise for its animation quality and intensity, the fight between Naruto, Sasuke and Jigen was criticized by the fanbase due to similar issues such as power scaling and inconsistencies in power display.

The fact that Naruto and Sasuke were seemingly outmatched against their opponent and struggled more than expected, led to some fans ridiculing them for being side characters of the show.

While the fight itself was spectacular and portrayed Jigen as a serious threat, it heavily downplayed the power levels of Naruto and Sasuke.

1) Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki

Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki(image via Studio Pierrot)

Arguably the best fight of the Boruto series, Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki featured some of the best choreography, action sequences, and animation quality in the series.

However, fans' main complaint isn't about the fight itself, it's mainly about how the series failed to create such moments for it's main character and had to rely on the legacies of the already established characters.

At this point, many Naruto fans started questioning if they were watching the sequel series for the new generation of characters, or to follow the lives of their beloved characters from the prequels.

Furthermore, some focused on the aspect of the fight where Naruto and Sasuke had to rely on Boruto's help to win the fight. It felt like a complete disregard for the power levels previously established in the Naruto series.

Although it may seem like a minor nitpick, it is definitely one of the major concerns regarding the series.

To conclude

Overall, there are several reasons behind the discontent among Naruto fans towards Boruto, ranging from narrative differences, character development issues, reliance on nostalgia, pacing and filler episodes, and most importantly, the power scaling inconsistencies.

Despite all its criticisms, Boruto has it's fair share of audience, who appreciate the continuation of the Naruto franchise and its attempt to carve a new path. It remains to be seen if the sequel series can eventually live up to the standards set by its predecessor in the near future.

