Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 preview: Takamine and Shirota's bond deepens as she tries cosplay

With Crunchyroll already announcing their platform-specific delay of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5, fans are more desperate than ever to learn what’s in store. Thankfully, while international viewers will have their version of the episode delayed, the Japanese schedule is unaffected, meaning the episode’s preview is already available.

While certainly not as plot-indicative as others, the preview posted to the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series still gives fans a good idea of the episode’s focus. At the very least, it’s clear that Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota take their relationship to the next level in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 teases a major step forward in Takamine and Shirota’s relationship

The official preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 begins with the titular Takane Takamine laying in someone's lap. This would presumably be the lap of Koushi Shirota, whom she has forced into the role of her “closet” across the season thus far. Takamine is notably wearing cat ears and a collar with a bell, as well as being out of her normal school uniform.

She’s seen speaking to the presumed Shirota about something before focus shifts to Takamine in a much more revealing outfit, or rather lack thereof. She’s still seen in her cosplay kitten ears, as she is in the next scene now kneeling and looking directly into the face of the presumed Shirota. Focus then shifts to her seemingly in her house during the night, wearing nothing but a towel which suggests she just bathed.

The preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 then rapidly cycles through several perspectives. The first is Takamine speaking with Shirota in school, seemingly shocked about something, before she’s seen at night once again, now with her towel removed. The next scene suggests Shirota is in her house with her at this time, with the two getting quite friendly. The preview then ends with additional scenes showcasing this general sequence of events.

While subject to interpretation, there is a fairly clear narrative which can be pulled from the preview. Firstly, the episode presumably starts with Takamine and Shirota in school. The shot of her in school and apparently shocked about something should be about her lack of underwear given excessive recent use of her ability. This likely prompts the two to spend time after school together, where Takamine finds, tries on, and teases Shirota with a catgirl cosplay outfit.

The two then seem to return to Takamine’s house together since it’s so late at night, where her parents are presumably not home given the antics the two apparently get into. While Takamine likely intends only to tease Shirota at first, this seemingly eventually gives way to a genuinely romantic and intimate moment for the pair. Likewise, this appears to be the episode’s ending focus based on the other shots in the preview and their most logical sequencing.

Final thoughts

Fans will need to wait for several days before learning what Shirota's next task is in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 (Image via Liden Films)

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 certainly seems to be an exciting one given its preview, international fans will be left wondering for nearly a week. As of this article’s writing, the episode is currently slated for a release on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Should no delays be made for the sixth episode, it is expected to air on Crunchyroll the following day on Wednesday, May 7 as a fully uncensored installment.

