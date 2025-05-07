Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 preview teases Shirota and Takamine playing house together

Following the delayed international release of the fifth episode, anime fans are eagerly looking ahead to the release of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6. Thankfully, the upcoming installment will not have a delayed release on Crunchyroll, and will air both in Japan and on the platform on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 has also begun streaming an official preview trailer for the episode on its official X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube. While this latest preview doesn’t seem to give as diverse a focus to the episode’s events as previous ones have, there’s still a clear narrative to pull from it.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 seemingly continues Takamine and Shirota’s sleepover

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6’s preview begins with Takane Takamine speaking to Koushi Shirota about something. Koushi is then seen with an embarrassed look on his face, evidenced by his closed eyes and rosy cheeks. Behind him, fans can see a window with dark storm clouds and heavy rain on the other side. He’s then seen speaking to her from a doorway to the kitchen, where she is cooking food while wearing an apron and an apron only.

Ad

She’s then seen pointing a spoon at the camera, which is presumably meant to represent Shirota’s point of view, while speaking earnestly. Her cheeks are also red here, suggesting they may be discussing something embarrassing or fairly serious. Takamine is then seen seemingly having just gotten out of the shower. As the camera pans up on her, a small dialogue bubble with Shirota in it appears, his expression suggesting she’s teasing him here.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6’s preview then sees her wearing some fairly revealing clothes. The expression on her face suggests that she is once again and unsurprisingly teasing Shirota. While the preview ends here, there is also some noteworthy English dialogue mixed into the preview’s Japanese audio. Takamine is heard saying the word “roleplay,” suggesting that this plays into her attempts at teasing Shirota in the episode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This also helps give fans a better idea of what to expect from the episode. Firstly, the previous installment ended with Shirota staying the night at Takamine’s since her parents were on vacation and it was violently raining. This episode will likely continue this sleepover into the next morning, hence the rain seen in the window behind Shirota. This would also explain Takamine’s use of the word “roleplay,” likely wanting to “play house” with him for lack of a better term.

Ad

This interpretation of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6’s events likewise contextualizes everything else seen in the preview. Essentially, it seems that Takamine wants to “roleplay” with Shirota as a married couple. This would explain why she’s seen cooking for him and why the episode appears to take place in her house entirely. In turn, this also explains why so much of the preview seemingly revolves around Takamine teasing Shirota.

Ad

Final thoughts

Takamine and Shirota's sleepover seemingly continues in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

While the above is a speculative and subjective interpretation, there aren’t many other ways to interpret what’s seen in the episode’s preview video. At the very least, it’s clear Takamine makes it her goal in this episode to torment Shirota by flaunting her body and love for him. Fans can likewise expect this to be the backbone of the episode’s narrative regardless of how the specifics pan out.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More