Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11PM JST according to the series’ official website. Given Koushi Shirota finally starting to remember Takane Takamine from childhood in episode 5, his memories will likely continue to return in the upcoming installment.
While pre-release leaks for a television anime series are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 at least has officially confirmed release info.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 release date and time
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 11PM JST on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Most international fans can likewise expect a release sometime on May 7 locally. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Thursday, May 8 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6's Japanese airtime is as follows in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6
The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll first confirmed this with the reveal of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. As of this article's writing, the series is not streaming in nor announced as having any alternate language dubs in production.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 recap
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 began with Takamine reminding Shirota about his summer break assignments on the way to class. Having not done them yet, she offered to help him with them, but he said he’d do them on his own. She theorized this was due to a competitive drive awakened in him after he won his gym class race with her help. In school, Takamine threatened to use her ability multiple times, but ended up deciding against it.
At the end of the day, Shirota ran into her after turning in his assignments, where she looked sick and weak. He realized that this was a side effect of her not using her ability, which was due to her not wanting to mess up his assignments. He urged her to use her ability, which she did, but only to redo the last few minutes rather than the whole day. She then promised to help him with his extra assignments over the summer break, with focus shifting to them doing so.
Takamine teased him as they did his assignments by using his ability, eventually bringing up her pet cat. Shirota wanted to meet it, but it was out playing, prompting Takamine to cosplay as a cat and further tease him. As he left to go home that night, it was raining, which prompted him to stay the night. The episode ended with the two bonding and getting closer as she tried making him realize that she was the girl who once confessed her love for him in their youth.
What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 (speculative)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 6 will likely open up with Takamine and Shirota back in school after summer break has ended. Brief dialogue from Shirota should confirm that the pair spent additional time with each other over summer break, and that his memories still haven’t fully returned yet.
The next episode should then give focus to his duty as Takamine’s closet, which has been relatively absent from recent installments. The episode should then end by finally starting to introduce some supporting cast members as the first season hits its halfway point.
