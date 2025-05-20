Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 preview teases Shirota and Takamine reuniting with an old friend

Given the recent introduction of the anime’s first female supporting cast member, fans were curious to see what Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 would focus on. While the episode has yet to be leaked as of this article’s writing, the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has excitingly shared a preview for the upcoming release.

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 firstly focuses on the new character introduced in the last episode, whom Koushi Shirota seemingly knows. However, this new character is also seen interacting with Takane Takamine, seemingly suggesting that they both know her from childhood.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 preview sees both Shirota and Takamine connect with the new character

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 preview begins with the new character, whose name is “Erii” per the translated X post, smiling while greeting someone. This is presumably male protagonist Koushi Shirota given that the previous episode ended with them running into each other. A shot of Erii and female protagonist Takane Takamine in a suggestive position is then shown, followed by Shirota seemingly falling for Erii’s feminine wiles.

A shot of Erii smiling while blushing at someone is then shown, with this person she’s speaking to once again likely being Shirota. Takamine is then seen reacting in shock to something, with the next shot seeing Erii and Takamine sitting on a bench together. The former has her arm around the latter and is calling her “Takane-chan,” further suggesting them to be childhood friends.

The next shot of the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 preview then sees Shirota looking off into the sky by himself, seemingly pondering something. This is followed by a shot of Takamine staring at something in clear disbelief, with her face flushed red also. The preview’s final shot sees Takamine looking down at and speaking to someone, presumably Shirota since a pair of underwear sliding up her legs can be seen in the preview’s final frames.

With all of this in mind, the narrative for the upcoming episode seems fairly clear. Erii appears to be someone who both Takamine and Shirota knew in their youth, and likely had a romantic relationship with the latter. This is implied due to the obvious attraction he feels towards her based on the preview’s opening scenes. This would also explain the shot of him looking into the sky, likely searching for an answer on who he truly has romantic feelings for between the two.

However, the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 preview also shows that Erii and Takamine reunite. This will likely be through Shirota, adding further stress and context to his conflicting emotions for each of the two. Takamine also seemingly senses this struggle within him based on the shots of her throughout the episode. However, the final shot of Shirota continuing his duties as Takamine’s closet would suggest all is well by the installment’s end.

Final thoughts

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 will likely confirm Takane wasn't the only one with feelings for Shirota in her youth (Image via Liden Films)

While the above is speculative, there’s little other ways to interpret the preview for the anime’s upcoming release. Further supporting the above interpretation is the fact that recent episodes have heavily emphasized the budding, legitimate romance between Shirota and Takamine. With all of this in mind, it’s almost certain that Erii’s introduction and focus in the upcoming release will fall in line with the above interpretation.

