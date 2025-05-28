Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview teases Ellie's influence on Takamine and Shirota's relationship

Following Ellie Evergreen’s introduction in the previous installment, fans were particularly curious to know where Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 would take the story. While the episode is unlikely to leak in any capacity prior to its official release on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, a preview for the upcoming release has at least been unveiled.

Ad

Thankfully, the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview does give fans an idea of what to expect from Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s next day together. More specifically, it highlighted the impact Ellie’s introduction had on their relationship, the primary effect of which appears to be Takane taking a much more carefree approach.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview sees Takamine and Shirota have their own water balloon fight

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview began with Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota seemingly in a park together. She’s then seen showing him her stomach, presumably how soaking wet it is. He’s then seen reacting in shock to something before a scene of him being pelted by water balloons plays. Several scenes of Takamine in her underwear, once again seemingly in a park, then play.

She’s then seen speaking face-to-face with Shirota with a very stern and serious expression. Focus then shifts to Shirota lying down on a bench seat with steam rising up from him. His eyes are also fully white here, and there's a hint of blush on his face. Focus then shifts to Takamine standing in front of what appears to be a playground or similar structure. Her dress is shown to be soaking wet, revealing her underwear beneath likewise.

Ad

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview then shows a shot of Ellie from the last episode, specifically the scene where she pulled up her shirt in front of Shirota. The preview then ends on a scene of Takamine seemingly looking out at the sunset before turning and speaking to presumably Shirota with a pleasant expression on her face. This scene also appears to be set in a park like others before it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While seemingly disconnected, there is a clear narrative to glean from the preview. Firstly, it seems that Takamine and Shirota go to a park together to blow off some steam from the studying they’ve been doing. This is likely the same park they were in with Ellie in the previous episode, explaining why the clip of her from the last release is seen. Likewise, this would also explain how Takamine and Shirota get into a water balloon fight with each other.

Ad

As the fight progresses, Shirota seemingly gets flustered for being able to see Takamine’s underwear through her wet clothes. This likely upsets her, hence the stern expression she’s seen speaking to him with. In turn, Shirota lying down on the bench seat is likely a result of being overwhelmed by Takamine berating him. However, the preview’s final clip would suggest that all ends well between them as they enjoy a sunset together.

Ad

Final thoughts

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview suggests Ellie's introduction ultimately strengthens Takamine and Shirota's relationship (Image via Liden Films)

As expected, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 seems set to explore the impact Ellie’s introduction has had on Shirota and Takamine’s romantic relationship. While it does appear to create tension between them at first, the preview’s final scene suggests they ultimately grow closer with each other as a result. Fans can expect to find out for sure once episode 9 is officially released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More