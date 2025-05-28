Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview teases Ellie's influence on Takamine and Shirota's relationship

Following Ellie Evergreen’s introduction in the previous installment, fans were particularly curious to know where Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 would take the story. While the episode is unlikely to leak in any capacity prior to its official release on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, a preview for the upcoming release has at least been unveiled.
Thankfully, the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview does give fans an idea of what to expect from Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s next day together. More specifically, it highlighted the impact Ellie’s introduction had on their relationship, the primary effect of which appears to be Takane taking a much more carefree approach.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview sees Takamine and Shirota have their own water balloon fight
The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview began with Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota seemingly in a park together. She’s then seen showing him her stomach, presumably how soaking wet it is. He’s then seen reacting in shock to something before a scene of him being pelted by water balloons plays. Several scenes of Takamine in her underwear, once again seemingly in a park, then play.
She’s then seen speaking face-to-face with Shirota with a very stern and serious expression. Focus then shifts to Shirota lying down on a bench seat with steam rising up from him. His eyes are also fully white here, and there's a hint of blush on his face. Focus then shifts to Takamine standing in front of what appears to be a playground or similar structure. Her dress is shown to be soaking wet, revealing her underwear beneath likewise.
The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 preview then shows a shot of Ellie from the last episode, specifically the scene where she pulled up her shirt in front of Shirota. The preview then ends on a scene of Takamine seemingly looking out at the sunset before turning and speaking to presumably Shirota with a pleasant expression on her face. This scene also appears to be set in a park like others before it.
While seemingly disconnected, there is a clear narrative to glean from the preview. Firstly, it seems that Takamine and Shirota go to a park together to blow off some steam from the studying they’ve been doing. This is likely the same park they were in with Ellie in the previous episode, explaining why the clip of her from the last release is seen. Likewise, this would also explain how Takamine and Shirota get into a water balloon fight with each other.
As the fight progresses, Shirota seemingly gets flustered for being able to see Takamine’s underwear through her wet clothes. This likely upsets her, hence the stern expression she’s seen speaking to him with. In turn, Shirota lying down on the bench seat is likely a result of being overwhelmed by Takamine berating him. However, the preview’s final clip would suggest that all ends well between them as they enjoy a sunset together.
Final thoughts
As expected, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 seems set to explore the impact Ellie’s introduction has had on Shirota and Takamine’s romantic relationship. While it does appear to create tension between them at first, the preview’s final scene suggests they ultimately grow closer with each other as a result. Fans can expect to find out for sure once episode 9 is officially released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
