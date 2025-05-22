Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Ellie Evergreen’s introduction pushing Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota to accept their feelings for each other, the next installment should see progress made in their romance.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 has at least confirmed its release info.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 release date and time

With Takane's shock subsided, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 should see her relationship with Shirota return to business as usual (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 11 pm JST on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 28 locally as well.

However, there are some that may get to see episodes air early on Thursday, May 29, instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 British Summer Time 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:00 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 PM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9

Fans can expect Ellie to return in some capacity in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the streaming platform’s release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season.

Unfortunately, no alternate language dubs have been announced as coming for the series as of this article’s writing.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 8 began where the last issue ended. The girl whom Koushi Shirota bumped into was introduced as Ellie Evergreen, an old friend from his childhood.

She was also revealed to be an amateur fashion model. As they spoke, she suggested they go to the park where they once played. This was also the same park where his romance with Takamine first began when they were children.

Ellie then suggested they have a water balloon fight like old times. However, Ellie filled her balloons up too much, getting her soaked and leading them to not do the fight. He then thought of what Takamine would say if she saw him with Ellie, wondering why he thought that.

She then asked him about his college plans. This prompted him to explain the discussion he had with Takamine, to which she said it was clear they had romantic feelings for each other.

As an intimate moment was shared between them, Takamine herself arrived. After a misunderstanding about what they were up to, she eventually remembered Ellie from her own youth.

Ellie then apologized to Takamine while Shirota went to a convenience store, emphasizing how clear their love for each other was. The episode ended with Shirota and Takamine discussing his cram school lessons and their mutual love being made clear to fans.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 (speculative)

With Ellie’s introduction out of the way, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 9 will likely see her return in some capacity. At the very least, fans can expect a brief scene showing her and Shirota interacting with each other at cram school. However, it’s also likely that the episode will see her hanging out with both him and Takamine in a group of three.

Episode 9 should also give some brief focus to Takamine alone in order to further expand on her feelings for Shirota. More specifically, her thoughts on his devotion to her via keeping the college route open for himself should be the focus here.

The issue should then end with the pair returning to school from summer break, where Ellie will have transferred into for some reason.

