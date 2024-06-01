Post-Shibuya Maki cosplay has Jujutsu Kaisen fans begging for the Culling Game arc to start

Jujutsu Kaisen fans still have to wait for a while for the third season of the anime to begin but a cosplayer named @MissFaves got people excited for the upcoming Culling Game arc because of her Maki Zen'in cosplay. It is a borderline perfect rendition of Maki's post-Shibuya arc after she was burnt by Jogo's flames during the events of that arc.

It has become Maki's most iconic look in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and one of the main reasons a lot of people have become fans of the character. So it's not surprising to see that this cosplay had such a positive reaction while also serving as a reminder that the hype for this adaptation is still going and that people cannot wait for the Culling Game arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans celebrate recent Maki Zen'in cosplay with her post-Shibuya Incident look

As most readers of the manga know by now, Maki Zen'in was burnt by Jogo during the Shibuya Incident arc and showed a new look during the Culling Game, showing her burns and shorter hair. While she was healed and now is in a very good state physically, Shoko Ieiri couldn't remove her burns, which have become a trademark aspect of her design.

It has become the character's iconic look and one that gave her a more notorious appearance, to the point that a lot of fans have celebrated it throughout the years. And that is shown in the comments on X, with people also looking forward to the Culling Game arc.

Some people have also mentioned that this look makes her even more similar to Toji Zen'in, who went through similar abuse in their clan because they were not born with Cursed Energy.

"Amazing work on this Maki cosplay," someone said.

"You make a great Maki," another person said.

"W cosplay as always," another person pointed out.

Maki's role in the coming arc

Maki's look in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that Maki is going to have a very prominent role in the Culling Game arc, especially at the beginning. The death of Naobito Zen'in at Shibuya starts a war within the clan to secure the position of leadership and this leads to Maki, due to plot circumstances, to fight her own family to the death.

Naoya Zen'in, one of the youngest possible heirs to the head clan position, proves to be the biggest ordeal for Maki and the former even comes back as a Curse later in the series. Their confrontation is very likely to be one of the big selling points of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season as a whole, especially considering how popular Maki is in the fanbase, as this cosplay has proven.

"THIS COSPLAY IS SICK," someone said.

"You've been on a roll recently, and we all love it!" another person pointed out.

"Ya don’t miss huh, awesome cosplay," another person said regarding the cosplay

