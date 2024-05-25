Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose it as Wind Breaker parallels Gojo's promise with his own voice actor

Jujutsu Kaisen fans might be struggling in the manga with the recent events involving the character of Satoru Gojo but they can find some silver lining in his voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura, shining once again in the anime industry, this time with the Wind Breaker series. This CloverWorks production has had a considerable amount of success in recent weeks and episode 8, which just came out, showcased Nakamura's standout performance as Hajime Umemiya.

Umemiya is depicted as the leader of Furin High School in Wind Breaker and stands out because of his cheerful personality and great abilities as a fighter, both of which have drawn even more comparisons to Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the biggest reason fans have been gushing about the character recently was because the voice actor, Nakamura, has finally said Gojo's iconic line in the manga through Umemiya's character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the two series mentioned here. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen gush over Gojo's voice actor as he says his iconic line in Wind Breaker

Fans of Satoru Gojo have been going through some tough times as the character was killed by Ryomen Sukuna last year and this week's leaked chapter has fully confirmed he is not coming back to life, but have found some solace in Yuichi Nakamura's performance as Hajime Umemiya in Wind Breaker. That is because the character recently said Gojo's "Nah, I'd win" line from the manga and since they have the same voice actor, the impact was felt.

There were also a lot of fans who were happy with Nakamura's performance since he is portraying a character who has a similar leadership role to Gojo because of his strength in Furin High School and the same cheerful attitude as well. That is something that has given Gojo fans some solace in recent days.

"WE HEARD IT BEFORE THE ACTUAL ANIMATION LMAO," one fan said.

"Close enough. Welcome back, Satoru Gojo!" another person said.

"In another world, gojo won..." another fan said.

Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA).

It is almost certain that Nakamura is going to voice that now-iconic line in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, most likely during the conclusion of the upcoming third season, but is very exciting to a lot of fans to see him say it already. This is particularly telling because of how popular the series has become all over the world.

"THE PREVIEW OF JJK SCENE KKKKK," one fan said.

"I'm not lying when I say he actually helped me cope like they're the SAME! VA and appearance and all," another person pointed out.

More reactions online

Hajime Umemiya in the Wind Breaker anime (Image via CloverWorks).

Furthermore, both Jujutsu Kaisen and Wind Breaker fans can find some strong similarities between both characters. They are not only white-haired and jovial but they also know when to get serious as the situation calls for it, which is a defining trait for both Gojo and Umemiya.

That is a major reason why Jujutsu Kaisen and Wind Breaker fans, whose interests usually connect, have grown fond of both characters.

"The don't have power to slash people in half in windbreaker do they?" one fan said.

"this is the universe where Gojo wins," someone else said.

"started watching this yesterday to distract myself from the pain and ngl in love with this version of our glorious blue eyed king," another person said.

