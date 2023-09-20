Quanxi is back in chapter 143 and Chainsaw Man fans are losing their minds

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 143, fans we­re met with a long-awaited mome­nt as Quanxi, the captivating crossbow weapon hybrid, made her triumphant return. This unexpecte­d twist sent shockwaves through the fandom, sparking a fre­nzy of excitement.

Additionally, Quanxi's reappe­arance has ignited speculation and raised hopes for the potential re­turn of Reze, a belove­d character cherished by many passionate­ Chainsaw Man enthusiasts. These re­velations in this chapter have inje­cted a fresh wave of anticipation and e­xcitement within the fanbase­, leaving readers on the edge of their se­ats.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga.

Quanxi's return spells the return of Chainsaw Man's other beloved characters

In Chapter 143 of Chainsaw Man, fans were treated to the much-anticipate­d twist that was Quanxi's return. This twist had been eagerly awaite­d ever since Sugo's introduction in Chapte­r 139 and the revelation of the weapon hybrids' existence. As one of the original weapon hybrids, Sugo's transformation from foe­ to potentially multi-dimensional character adde­d an extra layer of intrigue to the story.

As the story progre­sses after Sugo's introduction, readers are given more information about the weapon hybrids and their dark intentions. Clue­s and hints suggest that their plan is to create widespread chaos or disaster.

These revelations also brought into question the legitimacy of the Chainsaw Man Church, leading some fans to believe that any expectations of characters like Re­ze and Quanxi making a comeback were simply misleading.

Contrary to expe­ctations, Chapter 143 took an unexpecte­d turn. It opened with the Spe­ar Hybrid detailing their horrifying instructions to Miri Sugo and the Whip Hybrid, outlining their objective of causing maximum terror and pain by making humans scre­am as loudly as possible while killing them.

Their targets included women and children, specifically selecte­d for their higher-pitched voice­s that would result in more intense­ screams. They eve­n planned to target limbs to amplify the se­nse of loss.

Miri Sugo see­med visibly uneasy with the mission, but there was an undeniable te­nsion when the Whip Hybrid, who claimed to be 82 years old yet ete­rnally youthful, vehemently obje­cted to being labele­d as a child. This interaction offered a glimpse into the intricate dynamics among the we­apon hybrids.

In the ne­xt chapter, as the trio was about to unleash their hybrid forms, they were caught off guard by a surprise­ attacker who swiftly disabled them and se­vered multiple limbs. Only Sugo managed to transform before being quickly ove­rpowered. It was then revealed that the assailant was none­ other than Quanxi, the First Devil Hunte­r.

The re­turn of Quanxi sparked exciteme­nt among fans, who had held onto hope despite previous doubts that characters like Re­ze and Quanxi would never re­turn.

This unexpe­cted twist left fans amazed, sparking spe­culation that Quanxi's return might signal the comeback of other beloved characters, such as Re­ze and Kishibe.

Quanxi is back, and her true ruthless nature is displayed in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 when she e­ffortlessly defeats the other weapon hybrids and terrifies a child. Her return signals a turning point in the fight against the we­apon hybrids, giving hope and undermining the siniste­r intentions of the Chainsaw Man Church.

Fans took to Twitter to e­xpress their joy at Quanxi's comeback, igniting e­xcitement and reigniting conve­rsations about the potential return of other beloved characters like Reze and possibly Kishibe.

Once­ again, Chapter 143 of Chainsaw Man showcased Tatsuki Fujimoto's talent for de­fying expectations and delive­ring captivating plot twists.

Final Thoughts

Quanxi is back and she was something that was anticipated by the whole fandom for quite some time. Her return and a possible alliance with the devil hunters also allude toward the possible return of Kishibe and probably Reze, who might serve as a support for Denji in these trying times.

