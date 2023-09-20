Quanxi is back in chapter 143 and Chainsaw Man fans are losing their minds

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 143, fans were met with a long-awaited moment as Quanxi, the captivating crossbow weapon hybrid, made her triumphant return. This unexpected twist sent shockwaves through the fandom, sparking a frenzy of excitement.
Additionally, Quanxi's reappearance has ignited speculation and raised hopes for the potential return of Reze, a beloved character cherished by many passionate Chainsaw Man enthusiasts. These revelations in this chapter have injected a fresh wave of anticipation and excitement within the fanbase, leaving readers on the edge of their seats.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga.
Quanxi's return spells the return of Chainsaw Man's other beloved characters
In Chapter 143 of Chainsaw Man, fans were treated to the much-anticipated twist that was Quanxi's return. This twist had been eagerly awaited ever since Sugo's introduction in Chapter 139 and the revelation of the weapon hybrids' existence. As one of the original weapon hybrids, Sugo's transformation from foe to potentially multi-dimensional character added an extra layer of intrigue to the story.
As the story progresses after Sugo's introduction, readers are given more information about the weapon hybrids and their dark intentions. Clues and hints suggest that their plan is to create widespread chaos or disaster.
These revelations also brought into question the legitimacy of the Chainsaw Man Church, leading some fans to believe that any expectations of characters like Reze and Quanxi making a comeback were simply misleading.
Contrary to expectations, Chapter 143 took an unexpected turn. It opened with the Spear Hybrid detailing their horrifying instructions to Miri Sugo and the Whip Hybrid, outlining their objective of causing maximum terror and pain by making humans scream as loudly as possible while killing them.
Their targets included women and children, specifically selected for their higher-pitched voices that would result in more intense screams. They even planned to target limbs to amplify the sense of loss.
Miri Sugo seemed visibly uneasy with the mission, but there was an undeniable tension when the Whip Hybrid, who claimed to be 82 years old yet eternally youthful, vehemently objected to being labeled as a child. This interaction offered a glimpse into the intricate dynamics among the weapon hybrids.
In the next chapter, as the trio was about to unleash their hybrid forms, they were caught off guard by a surprise attacker who swiftly disabled them and severed multiple limbs. Only Sugo managed to transform before being quickly overpowered. It was then revealed that the assailant was none other than Quanxi, the First Devil Hunter.
The return of Quanxi sparked excitement among fans, who had held onto hope despite previous doubts that characters like Reze and Quanxi would never return.
This unexpected twist left fans amazed, sparking speculation that Quanxi's return might signal the comeback of other beloved characters, such as Reze and Kishibe.
Quanxi is back, and her true ruthless nature is displayed in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 when she effortlessly defeats the other weapon hybrids and terrifies a child. Her return signals a turning point in the fight against the weapon hybrids, giving hope and undermining the sinister intentions of the Chainsaw Man Church.
Fans took to Twitter to express their joy at Quanxi's comeback, igniting excitement and reigniting conversations about the potential return of other beloved characters like Reze and possibly Kishibe.
Once again, Chapter 143 of Chainsaw Man showcased Tatsuki Fujimoto's talent for defying expectations and delivering captivating plot twists.
Final Thoughts
Quanxi is back and she was something that was anticipated by the whole fandom for quite some time. Her return and a possible alliance with the devil hunters also allude toward the possible return of Kishibe and probably Reze, who might serve as a support for Denji in these trying times.
