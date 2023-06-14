Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10 - Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline, and following the successful launch of the anime, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji and Kage’s adventures. Apart from chronicling how Bojji becomes a great king, the series establishes how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10 will delve into the resurrection of the Sword King

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10 is scheduled to air on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels as well as on Crunchyroll. The upcoming episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, June 15

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, June 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, June 15

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, June 15

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, June 15

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, June 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, June 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, June 16

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

episode 9

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 comprised two short stories, just like the previous episodes. The first story centered around Miranjo's childhood, where she came across a demon kid. She wanted to know about the demon kid, but the demon kid ran away, frightened.

Later, when Miranjo couldn't find her way back home and cried, the demon kid came to her aid as he remembered his past about losing his home. The first story ended with the demon kid being friends with Miranjo and showing her the way to her home.

The second story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 9 revolved around the time when Bojji was about to go on an adventure to find Kage. Before leaving, Bojji provided everyone in the castle with gifts that he treasured and believed would bring good luck to them.

After handing over all the gifts, when he bid farewell to everyone, Daida assured him that the Kingdom of Bosse would be in safe hands. Thus Bojji started his adventure and a glimpse of his adventure with Kage was shown. The episode concluded with Kage promising Bojji to always be there for him.

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10?

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are excited to share the movie for episode 9!

This is the one just before completion.



This is Miranjo in her childhood, full of curiosity.🦌



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are excited to share the movie for episode 9!This is the one just before completion.This is Miranjo in her childhood, full of curiosity.🦌More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are excited to share the movie for episode 9!This is the one just before completion.This is Miranjo in her childhood, full of curiosity.🦌More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/YZbPHt1VCB

The upcoming Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10 is titled Resurrection of the Sword King, which will likely focus on the resurrection of Ouken, who is known as the Sword King of the Underworld. The official trailer for the episode provided a preview of what to expect from the next segment.

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 10, the King of the Underworld, Desha, will visit a mysterious place where a man, a traveling judge who determines kings' rankings on behalf of the ranking organization, says that only the treasure that belongs to God is kept there. If King Desha can read the letter written on the object, he will know the truth, and his desire will come true.

Desha is likely to give it a try so that he can bring back his younger brother, Ouken.

Poll : 0 votes