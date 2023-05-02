Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, May 05, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline.

The plot of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. Along the way to Bojji becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4: Despa, Desha, and Ouken will make their entry in the series

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4 is scheduled to air on Friday, May 05, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. The anime will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, May 04

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, May 04

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, May 04

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, May 04

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, May 04

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, May 04

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, May 04

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, May 05

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4?

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



#カゲをさがせ！

Kage is sneaking into Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater!

He is hiding somewhere in the photo...

Can you find him? Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageKage is sneaking into Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater!He is hiding somewhere in the photo...Can you find him? 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑#カゲをさがせ！Kage is sneaking into Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater!He is hiding somewhere in the photo...Can you find him? https://t.co/CLF6Tnc4RK

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4 is titled Immortal and Three Brothers. As there is still no preview for The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 4, the episode will further focus on the adventures of Bojji and Kage. They may face new struggles, as seen in the trailer for the series.

Additionally, the episode will likely focus on exploring the history, relationships, and motivations of the three brothers, Despa, Desha, and Ouken. The title might suggest that the episode could delve into their connection to the concept of immortality, perhaps shedding light on the source of their power or the nature of their existence.

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 3!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 3!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 3!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/nmISBA2xno

In the first part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 3, titled Hilling's old friend, Hilling and Dorshe embarked on a quest to find allies to help them save Daida. Hilling turned to her friend Ann, who owed a debt to her village for saving her husband's life. Although hesitant at first, Ann agreed to join Hilling and Dorshe in attacking a group of bandits that threatened her village. During the ensuing battle, Ann faced off against the bandit leader Dodon and emerged victorious with the help of her allies. Hilling then used her healing magic to save Dodon and give him a second chance at life through a spell called "Death Promise."

The second part of the episode, titled Daida and Magic, delved into Daida's determination to learn healing magic from his mother, Hilling. Despite multiple failures, he remained focused on mastering the skill. Meanwhile, Bojji and Daida ventured out of the castle, leading to a dangerous turn of events when a rainstorm caught them off guard. Daida climbed down to reach Bojji, who had been injured during the storm, and successfully used healing magic on his brother for the first time. The episode concluded with Daida waking up at home, highlighting the strength of their bond and the progress they've made together.

