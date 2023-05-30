Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7: Bebin's rise to the Big Four and Hokuro's masterplan

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, the viewers are taken on an enthralling journey that encompasses the transformation of a young, unskilled Bebin to an elite warrior, and the meticulous strategy by Hokuro to unify the Big Four. This chapter unravels how the characters embrace personal growth and display ingenious tactics to uphold the kingdom's welfare, further enriching the depth of the anime's plot.

In episode 6 of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, Bojji becomes king, but his friend Kage leaves, prompting a visit to town with Bebin to cheer him up. Bojji interacts with children using sign language, gives his clothes to a crying child, and rescues a bird. Meanwhile, Bebin sends his snake to find Kage, who is shown missing Bojji.

In the latter half, Bojji decides to give up the crown to Daida and starts a new journey with Kage. Daida trains with the Big Four and showcases his kindness in the town. Learning that Miranjo has been teaching kids to read, write, and use sign language, Daida repurposes the damaged barracks into a school, appointing Miranjo as a teacher.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

episode 7: The brilliance of strategy and the power of transformation

Bebin's journey of transformation

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 7!



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageWe are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 7!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑We are sharing some of the background paintings from episode 7!More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/ETqqNHPprT

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7 effectively paints a riveting portrait of Bebin's transformation from an underdog to a respected member of the Big Four. Initially, Bebin struggled to keep pace with his teammates, and his skills were not up to the mark. Despite the daunting task ahead, he showed remarkable resilience and resolved to improve.

His desire for self-improvement led him to Despa, the skilled swordmaster from the Underworld. Despa's guidance proved instrumental in Bebin's growth, helping him recognize his shortcomings and showing him ways to overcome them. This involved improving Bebin's narrow-minded view of his capabilities, opening his eyes to the broader perspective needed for a warrior. The depth of Despa's mentorship wasn't just about physical prowess. He taught Bebin that the mind is an important part of becoming a warrior.

Later in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, Bebin's training with Despa is marked by rigorous sessions and a consistent push towards excellence. Bebin receives the serpentine sword from Despa, and he learns to push his boundaries further with it. His perseverance and the rigorous practice of skills under Despa enable him to successfully complete his training. Bebin's return to the Kingdom of Bosse is marked by his triumphant win over Apeas, a sign of his remarkable growth and transformation.

Hokuro's Masterplan to Unify the Big Four

WIT_STUDIO @WIT_STUDIO Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage



The key animation movie for episode 7 has been released!



Dorshe, Apeas and Bebin in their younger days

(2/2)



More info:



#王様アニメ素材 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of CourageThe key animation movie for episode 7 has been released!Dorshe, Apeas and Bebin in their younger days(2/2)More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 👑 Ranking of Kings :The Treasure Chest of Courage👑The key animation movie for episode 7 has been released!Dorshe, Apeas and Bebin in their younger days🐍(2/2)More info: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com#王様アニメ素材 https://t.co/LQR7yk8j5f

The second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7 offers an intriguing look into Hokuro's strategic brilliance. Given the difficult task of bringing together the Big Four, Hokuro devises a clever plan, demonstrating the power of strategy and unity.

Hokuro's strategy involves luring the Big Four into a local bar under the pretense of a casual gathering. He stages an arm wrestling challenge by inciting a barman to challenge the Big Four. The barman, in reality, a professional arm wrestler, was supposed to lose the final match, allowing the Big Four to bask in shared victory.

However, the plan takes an unexpected turn when the arm wrestler, tempted by a higher reward, decides to aim for victory in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7. Despite this unforeseen twist, the Big Four rise to the occasion. They come together, pool their tactics, and emerge victorious, with Apeas defeating the arm wrestler. Hokuro's plan, albeit with a twist, eventually brings the Big Four closer, teaching them the power of unity and collaboration.

Later in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, this newfound unity reflects the next day, when the Big Four are summoned by King Daida. This time, they willingly take on different responsibilities and cooperate in renovating the castle, proving that Hokuro's plan to bring them together was a success.

Final thoughts

IminZ 🌾 @kiluaz91



Masa lalu Bebin dan the big four baguss Animasinya jgn ditanya, ditonton saja! Episode 7 Ousama Ranking: Treasure chest of courage 🤩Masa lalu Bebin dan the big four bagussAnimasinya jgn ditanya, ditonton saja! Episode 7 Ousama Ranking: Treasure chest of courage 🤩Masa lalu Bebin dan the big four baguss 👍 Animasinya jgn ditanya, ditonton saja! https://t.co/TACF7XOdok

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7 leaves an indelible impression on viewers, primarily due to the engaging narratives of Bebin and Hokuro. Bebin's evolution from an underdog to a capable fighter beautifully illustrates the power of determination and mentorship. His journey serves as an inspiring message for viewers about the value of self-improvement, regardless of the challenges at hand.

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, Hokuro's ingenious plan, on the other hand, offers a masterclass in strategic thinking. His ploy to unite the Big Four teaches viewers about the power of unity and the importance of teamwork in overcoming obstacles. Altogether, this episode adds a new layer of depth to the anime, with its engaging storytelling and captivating character development, making it a must-watch for all fans of the series.

Poll : 0 votes