Re:Monster episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. Adapted from the light novel of the same name written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, which began its serialization in 2011 and concluded in 2018, Re:Monster is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Although this series has gained a substantial fanbase, many have expressed their dissatisfaction with the production quality. Episode 6 aired on May 6, 2024, and mainly focused on the conflict between the elves and the humans while revealing details about the human faction's motives.

Disclaimer-This article contains spoilers for the Re:Monster series.

Re:Monster episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 7 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The episode count for this spring 2024 anime is not confirmed as of this writing, but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-cour format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Monday May 13, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Monday May 13, 2024

British Summer Time 4 pm Monday May 13, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5 pm Monday May 13, 2024

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday May 13, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Monday May 13, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday May 14, 2024



Re:Monster episode 7 streaming details

Gobrou and Gobmi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 7 is currently confirmed to be released on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The upcoming installment will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster episode 6 recap

Gobrou powering up as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 6 starts with Gobrou and his entire goblin army embarking on a war against a human faction. The elves had informed the goblins about this attack. Although the goblins accepted the request for aid, they made it clear that they would act on their own accord during the scuffles.

Upon reaching the human army's camp, Gobrou swiftly uses his magic and his new crossbow to eliminate a huge number of troops. During the fight, Gobmi's new abilities are revealed to be much like those of a vampire, along with her eyes, which can influence people's actions and minds.

Redhead as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Amidst the fight, Gobrou discovers a formidable party. Seeing their combat potential, he orders his allies to capture the humans alive. Although the new human party makes a last hail Mary attack to bring down Gobrou by sacrificing their own lives, he easily negates the magic by layering multiple defensive barriers.

Later, Gobrou and his party take the humans to their goblin caves as prisoners of war. After the fight, the elf leader visits Gobrou to celebrate. Later in the episode, it is revealed that the humans were waging war with the elves to acquire medicine for their ill princess.

Gobrou then learns that this medicine was already gifted to him by the elf leader during their first meeting. He then drinks the medicine, which gives his own blood the same properties as the medicine.

Re:Monster episode 7: What to expect?

One of the elf representatives as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 6 ended with Gobrou awakening a new healing ability that is needed by humans. The upcoming episode will mainly focus on the aftermath of this discovery and will explore whether Gobrou will aid humans or not. Episode 7 will also introduce a peculiar new villain that will actually be a challenge for Gobrou.

