Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 196 is set to be released on March 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga creator revealed how the manga will be revamping the Ninjas Arc. Thus, while chapter 196 has been released before, it will be released again, albeit with an all-new storyline. One Punch Man manga can be read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic being confronted by the Tennin as they needed his help to being Flashy Flash to their desired location. In the meantime, the manga series also focused on Blast and Sitch as they discussed Saitama's strength and upcoming prophesized crisis.

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 196 release date and time

As revealed by Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 96 will be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Japan and some other countries.

Hence, redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196 will be released on Thursday, March 21, at 12 am JST in Japan.

The upcoming redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday March 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday March 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday March 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 20 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 21

While the chances of any changes to the upcoming release schedule are highly unlikely, any such changesare generally addressed by manga artist Yusuke Murata through his X (formerly Twitter) account @NEBU_KURO.

Where to read redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196?

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. However, the website only provides manga in Japanese, with no option to switch languages. Hence, unless you can comprehend Japanese, you may have to use tools to translate the chapter into your preferred language.

Fortunately, VIZ Media does release official translated versions of the manga. However, those manga chapters are released only a week after the original Japanese version is released. The official English-translated manga chapter will be available to read on Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump mobile application.

Recap of redrawn One Punch Man chapter 195

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 195 essentially began how the original chapter began. The Heavenly Ninja Party Tennin confronted Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and told him about the return of The Great One. With that, they wished to have Sonic join them in their plan to take down Flashy Flash and Blast, and take over the world with their ninjutsu. For this, they needed Sonic to lure Flashy Flash.

In addition, the manga saw Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako meet Blast and Sitch at the Hero Association. Blast had seemingly informed Sitch that Saitama had defeated Garou. However, Saitama himself had no recollection of the same. The manga then revealed a flashback featuring Blast and Sitch discussing Saitama's strength and the prophesized crisis.

What to expect from redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196?

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 196 will most likely feature Flashy Flash and Blast discussing the events surrounding God. Given how Blast had been searching for cubes for a really long time, Flashy Flash was certain that Blast knew something about God. Moreover, similar events had taken place in the chapter's previous version.

Hence, fans can expect Blast to make a similar revelation about his past in the upcoming One Punch Man chapter.

