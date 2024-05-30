Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200: Empty Void's ambush sees God contact Flash and Sonic

With the release of the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200, the manga series finally saw Empty Void appear in the revised version of the Ninjas Arc. However, unlike the last time, the monster did not fight Flash and Sonic but ambushed them, forcing them to communicate with God.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tennin. While the Tennin thought they could win the fight easily, Flash and Sonic's teamwork defeated them. During the fight, the two ninjas also made sure to spare Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind to take them back to the Hero Association for research.

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200: God communicates with Flash

Flashy Flash as seen in redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200, titled 'Void,' opened with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic marveling at Flashy Flash's growth. He believed that he had become strong, but Flash had seemingly far surpassed his rate of growth.

That's when Heavenly Ninja Party member Volent Force, despite his injuries, expressed how impressed he was by Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. With that, he asked Flash why he betrayed the ninja village. In response, Sonic expressed that Flash must have betrayed them because he only cared about himself.

Speed-o'- Sonic as seen in redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga chapter then saw Violent Force warning Flash and Sonic about Empty Void's strength. As per him, Empty Void was so powerful that he could repeatedly unleash various ninjutsu to the point that his target could mistake it as genjutsu.

In conclusion, even if all Tennin were to fight Empty Void together, Violent Force was certain of their defeat. Nevertheless, Sonic did not believe these statements, thinking that the Heavenly Ninja Party members had gotten brainwashed to believe such outcomes.

Empty Void ambushing Sonic as Flash in redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 (Image via Shueisha)

However, Violent Force remained adamant as he was certain the ninjas would have preferred death at the hands of the Tennin than Empty Void himself. This statement suggested that Empty Void was set to attack Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. While Flash could not detect the former ninja village founder, he believed that Empty Void must have sent the Tennin to check their capabilities.

Suddenly, Flash called out to Sonic, asking him to hold something. Unfortunately, that person wasn't Flash but Empty Void who handed Sonic the mysterious cube, forcing Sonic to communicate with God.

God and Flash as seen in the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 (Image via Shueisha)

Flash tried stopping this by slashing at the illusion. However, Empty Void teleported behind Flash and exposed the hero with the cube as well. With that, Flashy Flash was taken to a dream-like scenario that saw young Flashy Flash waking up at the location where he and Sonic planned to make the new village.

Flash believed that what happened in real life was a dream and happened to meet a young Sonic. However, in reality, it wasn't Sonic but God who was trying to contact Flashy Flash. As the two were set to hold hands, the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 ended.

