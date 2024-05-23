Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 is set to be released on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga chapter was delayed due to the Golden Week break. Hence, the next chapter will be released four weeks after the previous chapter. One Punch Man manga can be read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic together defeating the Heavenly Ninja Party - The Tennin. Given that all the Tennin were from the Ninja village, they had no coordination, which was not the case for Flash and Sonic.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 release date and time

Expand Tweet

According to a tweet by One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata on X (formerly Twitter), the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 will be released on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Japan.

The manga chapter was seemingly delayed due to the Golden Week break.

Given the manga's simulrelease, the chapter will be released simultaneously worldwide. Unfortunately, the English translations are released much later by VIZ Media.

The redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday May 29 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday May 29 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday May 29 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday May 29 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday May 29 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday May 29 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday May 30 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday May 30

Where to read the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200?

Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind as seen in One Punch Man (Image via J.C.Staff)

The redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 will be available on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. Unfortunately, the manga website only releases manga chapters in Japanese, with no option to switch languages.

For fans who cannot understand Japanese, there are three ways to go about it. They can use tools to translate the chapter, wait for fan translations to drop online, or wait until VIZ Media officially releases the English translations for the same.

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199 Recap

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 199, titled Undesirable Relationship saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic together fighting the Heavenly Ninja Party - The Tennin. While Flashy Flash was slightly stronger than Sonic, the two ninjas were neck and neck together when it came to taking down their opponents.

During the fight, Flashy Flash made sure to spare Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame as both ninjas were previously monsters but had now reverted to humans. Hence, Flash intended to take them to the Hero Association to use them as test subjects for reversing monsterification.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 200?

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 200 will most likely see the arrival of the former ninja village founder, Empty Void. The monster had previously appeared in the manga's previous version right after the Tennin were defeated. Hence, Empty Void could make an appearance in the next chapter.

There is also a chance that Empty Void won't appear in Flash and Sonic's location. Instead, the monster might get confronted by Saitama and Blast in his hideout. This should lead to a rematch between Blast and his former partner Empty Void.