Redrawn One Punch Man chapter 200 delayed due to Golden Week, New date announced

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata announced that the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 had been delayed due to the Golden Week break. The manga chapter was originally supposed to be released on May 16, 2024, but has now received a new release date.

The manga's previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight the Heavenly Ninja Party together. While the two ninjas managed to defeat the Tennin, they spared Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind to use them as subjects for the reverse monsterfication research.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

Yusuke Murata announces redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 new release date

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata announced that the release of the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 has been delayed due to the Golden Week break.

The manga, along with other series will be taking a break as Tonari no Young Jump magazine itself will be experiencing a break. Following that, manga creator Yusuke Murata announced that the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 will be released on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per the manga's biweekly release schedule, the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 was originally supposed to be released on Thursday, May 16.

On such occasions when the manga chapter gets delayed, manga artist Yusuke Murata is known to convey the necessary information to his fans through his X account. However, this time, it seems like he forgot to relay the information to his fans, which might be why he apologized to them.

What to expect from the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200?

The upcoming manga chapter will showcase the aftermath of the fight between the duo of Flashy Flash & Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tennin. The last time the Tennin were defeated, their leader, Empty Void emerged from their bodies to fight Flash and Sonic. Hence, fans can expect the former village founder to make his appearance in the next chapter.

Empty Void as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With that in mind, fans must have realized that the manga was inching closer to new content. Previously, Yusuke Murata and ONE announced the manga series's revamp after chapter 202. With the manga soon set to release Chapter 200, the upcoming chapter could likely give fans new information on the future storyline.

There is also a chance that, unlike the last time, the manga will set up the fight between the two former partners first, i.e., Blast vs Empty Void. Hence, the redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 200 could give some details about the same.

Related Links