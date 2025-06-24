Reiner’s suffering doesn’t make him less of a villain in Attack on Titan

Reiner is one character from Attack on Titan who posterity has treated kindly. Before Attack on Titan’s final arc, his character was massively hated. He, Bertholdt, Zeke, and Anne were constantly bashed by fans of Attack on Titan. The perception of Reiner began to change when the story of the Marleyans was told.

Fans discovered that Reiner was just following orders. Like many other Marleyan and Eldian soldiers before him, he was just a cog in a well-oiled machine, doomed to follow the path that was carved out for his kind many years ago. It was also apparent that he detested his role, but was still compelled to follow it.

This was the beginning of his character’s turnaround. Fans began to relate to him, seeing similarities between his struggles and their own. Reiner also dealt with mental health issues, which increased support for him. Although his character has gone through a lot, he remains a villain or antihero. Keep reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Reiner’s actions are irredeemable in Attack on Titan

The armored Titan was the catalyst to Eren's actions in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

The real tragedy in Attack on Titan is the cycle of war that started with Ymir discovering the power of Titans, and that power spreading to the Kingdom of Eldia. That power sparked off countless wars and is chiefly responsible for most of the events in the series.

While the Eldian King and Ymir kickstarted the chain of events, many individuals had their own freedom. This means they could make decisions in lieu of surrounding circumstances. Many characters in the show try to take one step at a time to better themselves and their circumstances, while some wallow in the path of self-hate and destruction.

Reiner in Attack on Titan followed a path of self-destruction. As a child, he craved attention and approval, wanting his mother’s love, his Marleyan father’s acceptance, and praise from others. This desire drove him to become a warrior, but deep down, he was a boy who hated himself.

Reiner leaves a member of the Survey Corps to his death (Image via Wit Studio)

This hate reflected in him dropping false accusations on Galliard, it also led him to steal his comrades' personality, Marcel, after his death. The new personality would raise his confidence to the roof, and by the time he infiltrates Paradis Island, he feels unshakable. He and Bertolt break down the walls, and in a very ugly fashion, lead to the death of so many.

He stays in Paradis after the attack, and he finds out that everything told was a lie. Instead of him to find a way to protect his people(innocent Paradis Islanders), he attacks and sabotages them repeatedly. He keeps on doing this until he is caught, and he escapes.

Reiner could have avoided most of the bloodshed that happened. While he was just a cog in the machine, and he could have been easily replaced, the evil that happened to the Paradis Islanders would not have been his fault. After he returns from his failed mission in Paradis Island, he doesn’t stop committing evil. He remains in the Marleyan military, fostering their evil empire.

Final thoughts

The only reason Reiner turned a new leaf was because he stayed on Paradis Island. When he is seen fighting other wars for Marley, he does not seem perturbed by his actions.

Reiner was also comfortable living as a member of the Survey Corps. He didn’t feel anything for a while until he was forced to go on a mission again. He can’t be called a hero, as his heroic actions were spurred on by his mind fracturing.

