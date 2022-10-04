Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6: Release Date, Where to watch, leaks, and more

Rick and Morty Season 6 is well underway, and fans are happy with how the series is progressing. So far, five episodes have been released, and fans don’t seem to be having many complaints since the overall quality has been impressive. The upcoming episode will be released in less than a week’s time.
This article will provide the release details for the upcoming episode along with the countries and their respective streaming platforms that they can access. This article will also provide the entire episode list of the series. Without further ado, let's dive into the details about Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 release details
According to the episode list provided by IMDb, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 will be released on October 9, 2022. The upcoming episode is titled Full Meta Jackrick and it come out at 11 pm EST. Viewers in US can watch it on Adult Swim, and this episode will also be available on HBO Max and Netflix.
Following here is a list of all the regions where the sixth season of Rick and Morty will be available on both the streaming platforms:
List of episodes from Rick and Morty Season 6
- Episode 1 - Solaricks - September 4, 2022
- Episode 2 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived - September 11, 2022
- Episode 3 - Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022
- Episode 4 - Night Family - September 25, 2022
- Episode 5 - Final DeSmithation - October 2, 2022
- Episode 6 - Full Metal Jackrick - October 9, 2022
- Episode 7 - Final Destination - TBA
- Episode 8 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA
- Episode 9 - Analyze Piss - TBA
- Episode 10 - Juricksic Mort - TBA
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5 recap
At the beginning of the episode, Jerry and the family went to Panda Express to have some food. However, Jerry received a rather scarring prediction of his future upon eating his fortune cookie. He was afraid of the possibility of having an incestuous relationship. Naturally, he took this quite seriously while others made fun of him. Jerry was bullied into going to the zoo, but Rick intervened and asked him to stay at home.
Rick’s initial tests on the fortune cookie made him suspicious, and he revisited the restaurant. He was able to sneak into the company that made fortune cookies and realized that they had the power to control the future. Rick saved the day by altering Jerry’s prediction of the future. Following this, a series of events led to the death of the businesswoman that ran the evil organization.