Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6: Release Date, Where to watch, leaks, and more

Rick and Morty Season 6 is well underway, and fans are happy with how the series is progressing. So far, five episodes have been released, and fans don’t seem to be having many complaints since the overall quality has been impressive. The upcoming episode will be released in less than a week’s time.

This article will provide the release details for the upcoming episode along with the countries and their respective streaming platforms that they can access. This article will also provide the entire episode list of the series. Without further ado, let's dive into the details about Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 release details

According to the episode list provided by IMDb, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 will be released on October 9, 2022. The upcoming episode is titled Full Meta Jackrick and it come out at 11 pm EST. Viewers in US can watch it on Adult Swim, and this episode will also be available on HBO Max and Netflix.

Following here is a list of all the regions where the sixth season of Rick and Morty will be available on both the streaming platforms:

HBO Max -

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

The British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Finland

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Netflix -

Afghanistan

Angola

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Botswana

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Iraq

Islamic Republic of Iran

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Lithuania

Mozambique

Namibia

New Zealand

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Swaziland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Zambia

List of episodes from Rick and Morty Season 6

Cinematic and TV News @cinematicTVnews

List of the Upcoming Episodes of Rick and Morty🧪

Season 6 Episode 4 - "Night Family" - September 25, 2022

Season 6 Episode 5 - "Final DeSmithation" - October 2, 20222

Season 6 Episode 6 - "Juricksic Mort" - October 9, 2022

#RickAndMorty Wubba lubba dub dub!List of the Upcoming Episodes of Rick and Morty🧪Season 6 Episode 4 - "Night Family" - September 25, 2022Season 6 Episode 5 - "Final DeSmithation" - October 2, 20222Season 6 Episode 6 - "Juricksic Mort" - October 9, 2022 Wubba lubba dub dub!List of the Upcoming Episodes of Rick and Morty🧪Season 6 Episode 4 - "Night Family" - September 25, 2022Season 6 Episode 5 - "Final DeSmithation" - October 2, 20222Season 6 Episode 6 - "Juricksic Mort" - October 9, 2022#RickAndMorty

Episode 1 - Solaricks - September 4, 2022

Episode 2 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived - September 11, 2022

Episode 3 - Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022

Episode 4 - Night Family - September 25, 2022

Episode 5 - Final DeSmithation - October 2, 2022

Episode 6 - Full Metal Jackrick - October 9, 2022

Episode 7 - Final Destination - TBA

Episode 8 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA

Episode 9 - Analyze Piss - TBA

Episode 10 - Juricksic Mort - TBA

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 5 recap

At the beginning of the episode, Jerry and the family went to Panda Express to have some food. However, Jerry received a rather scarring prediction of his future upon eating his fortune cookie. He was afraid of the possibility of having an incestuous relationship. Naturally, he took this quite seriously while others made fun of him. Jerry was bullied into going to the zoo, but Rick intervened and asked him to stay at home.

Rick’s initial tests on the fortune cookie made him suspicious, and he revisited the restaurant. He was able to sneak into the company that made fortune cookies and realized that they had the power to control the future. Rick saved the day by altering Jerry’s prediction of the future. Following this, a series of events led to the death of the businesswoman that ran the evil organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far