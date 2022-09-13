Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6: Where to watch, full episodes list and more

The sixth season of Rick and Morty was one of the most anticipated animated TV shows of 2022, and the series finally made its debut on September 4. Great writing, coupled with well-written characters, makes this show popular across the globe and it has garnered a viewership count crossing 2.3 million.

However, there was some confusion with respect to the OTT platform that would stream the sixth season of the series. Netflix had announced that they would remove Rick and Morty from their catalog. Despite the platform's announcement, it seems like a few regions have access to the latest season on Netflix.

Take a look at all the platforms that will be streaming the latest episodes of Rick and Morty season 6. This article will also provide a list of the total number of episodes, along with the title of each of them.

Rick and Morty: Season 6 streaming platforms and the full list of episodes

Streaming platforms

Adult Swim will be streaming all the latest episodes of the sixth season of the show, including its sixth episode. Adult Swim will only stream in the US. Netflix, HBO Max and Warner TV Comey will be streaming the sixth season across the globe.

Based on the information available on the official website of the series, the following regions can access the sixth season on Netflix:

Afghanistan

Angola

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Botswana

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Iraq

Islamic Republic of Iran

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Lithuania

Mozambique

Namibia

New Zealand

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Swaziland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Zambia

Full episode list

Episode 1 - Solaricks - September 4, 2022

Episode 2 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived - September 11, 2022

Episode 3 - Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022

Episode 4 - Night Family - September 25, 2022

Episode 5 - Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation - TBA

Episode 6 - Full Metal Jadrick - TBA

Episode 7 - Final Destination - TBA

Episode 8 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA

Episode 9 - Analyze Piss - TBA

Episode 10 - Juricksic Mort - TBA

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 recap

Summer, Morty and Rick decided to go to Blips and Chitz. However, their trip was ruined because of the gang of aliens that swarmed and took over the intergalactic arcade.

The alien gang members arrived, and Morty got stuck in the game (Roy: A Life Well Lived) that he was playing. His mind and conscience spread across numerous NPCs (non-playable characters) and Rick was forced to enter the game as Roy in order to save Morty. Meanwhile, Summer does a great job of subduing the aliens by not following the tropes in Die Hard.

The NPCs assumed that Rick was trying to coerce them into a cult when Rick explained that his grandson was stuck as multiple NPCs. While a majority of the NPCs agreed with Roy (played by Rick), the rest of the Mortys believed that they were better off staying in the game.

Every NPC except for an NPC named Marta was freed from the game. The timing was perfect as they were able to assist Summer, who decided to perform a move from the Die Hard series by taping the gun to her back.

The trio decided to leave the intergalactic arcade. Moments before the episode ended, it was revealed that Rick had paid for the game to stay on until Marta aged and died peacefully.

