Link Click season 3 reportedly slated for Q3 2024 broadcast and more

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 saw rumors begin circulating regarding the Link Click season 3 television anime series, claiming that it will begin broadcast during the third quarter of 2024. That would seemingly slate it for a Fall 2024 release window, but this information hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

Apart from to the above release window rumors, Link Click season 3, fully and formally titled LINK CLICK: London Arc, is reportedly set to have a total of 8 episodes.

Each episode will allegedly have a roughly 20-minute runtime according to these latest rumors, which come from X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable anime spoiler source, @dØnut2x.

Link Click season 3 reportedly set to begin broadcasting this year per latest rumors

While these latest Link Click season 3 2024 release rumors are just that, the third season in the television anime series has at least been officially confirmed as being in production.

This news came shortly after the end of the series’ second season, which premiered in July 2023 and ran until September 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series internationally as it aired weekly in Japan.

Likewise, these rumors are the first news to come out regarding the anime’s third season since the official confirmation of its production, which came from the series’ verified social media accounts. While these rumors could be accurate, it’s best that fans take them with a grain of salt for the time being pending any official news on the third season.

One reason this approach is best stems from the fact that, at the time of the third season’s official production confirmation, many speculated the series to return in late 2025.

This was based on the gap in time from the airing of the first season to the airing of the second, which spanned just over a full two years from the first season’s last episode and the second’s first.

Likewise, the late 2025 estimate seems somewhat accurate considering the second season’s final episode aired in September 2023. While this timetable isn’t necessarily guaranteed, it’s the best educated guess fans and others can make on when the series will come. Likewise, these recent rumors should be treated as just that, even though they come from a reputable unofficial source.

Link Click season 3 serves as the continuation of the Chinese donghua web series written and directed by Li Haoling. The series is produced by LAN Studio with assistance by Li’s own studio, Haoliners Animation League.

The first season aired on Bilibili and Funimation from April 2021 to July 2021, totalling 12 episodes including a “special episode” dubbed 5.5. The second season aired from July 2023 to September 2023 on Bilibili, with Crunchyroll streaming internationally.

The series follows central characters Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who run Time Photo Studio and accept requests from clients to “relieve them of regrets.” Via photos provided by clients, Cheng can travel back in time to the moment it was taken and assume the identity of the photographer, earning their memories and emotions in the process.

Guang, meanwhile, keeps track of the events in time, with the two working together to find what clients are searching for.

