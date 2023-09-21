Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 is set to be released on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:30 am JST. With Lawrence finally beginning to realize his feelings for Cecilia in the previous episode’s final moments, the upcoming installment will likely see him finally confess to her.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 right now. However, what fans do have is confirmed release information for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 while speculating on what to expect.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 set to finally establish Cecilia and Lawrence’s relationship at a minimum

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, September 28, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode arrive on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, instead.

International audiences can stream Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, the platform will have a slight delay in making it available.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, September 27

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 27

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 27

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, September 27

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Wednesday, September 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, September 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, September 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 am Thursday, September 28

Episode 11 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s eleventh episode began with a focus on Abel and Hazelita, who discussed Cecilia and Lawrence. They talked about how both Cecilia and Lawrence needed help dealing with each other, prompting each of them to go over to the church and talk to their counterparts.

However, this was interrupted by Cecilia having a divine revelation regarding upcoming weather that threatened the village. She asserted that the only way to save the village was to demolish the bridge, allowing water to flow freely through the area.

Cecilia was eventually proven right, with the village saved thanks to Lawrence believing in her and convincing the townspeople of what had to be done. The villagers thanked Cecilia before heading home.

Lawrence, Cecilia, Abel, and Hazelita then had dinner together that night. Later, after Hazelita and Abel left, Lawrence showed Cecilia the attic.

This prompted Cecilia to begin discussing when she lived with her grandmother as a young child. This led to a flashback detailing how Cecilia and Lawrence first met, which reflected events seen earlier in the episode.

What to expect (speculative)

With both Cecilia and Lawrence’s backstories revealed, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 will likely focus on making their love for each other known and official. Lawrence even teases this in the final moments of the previous episode, questioning what he’s feeling as he realizes how much he needs Cecilia in his life.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 12 is also likely to show Abel and Hazelita reaching similar conclusions about each other. While the two haven’t been shown to have incredibly deep feelings for one another, their involvement in Cecilia and Lawrence’s relationship is expected to be the trigger for them to realize these feelings.

