Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 is set to release on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Following the extensive focus on Giselbert and Hazelita’s backstory with the late Saint Frederica, it seems that the series is taking the time to fully develop all of its essential side characters. Fans are curious to see if Giselbert’s presence in the series is an extended one or if his role is now over for at least the first season.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 set to establish whether or not Giselbert will be a mainstay

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, September 7, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, September 7 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, the American entertainment streaming platform is still the best way for international fans to watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, September 6

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 6

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, September 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, September 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am Thursday, September 7

Episode 8 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s eighth episode began with the continued introduction of Giselbert Aldridge, Hazelita’s brother. He then invited both Cecilia and Lawrence back to his mansion, where Hazelita and Abel criticized his actions in regard to Cecilia. The group then all ate dinner together after introductions, with Giselbert and Lawrence discussing Cecilia and Hazelita over drinks afterward.

This was followed by Cecilia and Lawrence spending a day in the city together, eventually meeting up with Eric, Abel, and Hazelita for a special lunch. Lawrence began to feel the symptoms of migraine, which Cecilia thought her divine protection may be responsible for. Abel suggested decreasing it to see if that helped Lawrence, which it does. It’s then revealed that Lawrence and Cecilia passed by a garden where Saint Frederica, from Hazelita’s childhood, was laid to rest, with her protection affecting him.

This began a flashback showing Hazelita and Giselbert’s close relationship with Frederica, highlighting the tragic aspects of her death. Hazelita realizes that her relationship with Cecilia and Lawrence has changed her for the better as Cecilia sees Frederica’s apparition. The episode ended with the reveal that Giselbert was in love with Frederica, even once asking her to run away from the city with him.

What to expect (speculative)

Following the development of Giselbert in the previous installment, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 have a few major questions to address and hopefully answer. The biggest of which is whether or not Giselbert will become a mainstay given the spotlight he’s received in the last episode.

More likely than not, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 9 will leave Giselbert in the city as the series’ central quartet returns to the countryside. However, fans can certainly expect to see him in future seasons of the series, if not future episodes of the first season. As a result, fans can expect the upcoming ninth episode to return to the show’s typical love story antics with Cecilia and Lawrence.

