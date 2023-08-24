Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 12:30 am JST. Following the introduction of Hazelita’s brother in the previous installment, fans are expecting the romance between the series’ titular characters to blossom in the coming episode and beyond.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for first-time fans.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 introduces competition for Cecilia’s love in the form of Hazelita’s brother

Release date and time, where to watch

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, August 31 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, August 30

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 30

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, August 31

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am, Thursday, August 31

Episode 7 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s seventh episode began with Cecilia watching Lawrence in secret, explaining to Hazelita that the pastor had gone into the village alone recently. Thinking he had a secret, Abel and the two girls followed him into town and discovered that he was heading to the clothes shop. However, Lawrence found Hazelita and Abel just after they'd lost Cecilia. She, meanwhile, met the son of the woman who runs the clothing shop, Eric.

He offered to help her return to Lawrence, bringing her back to his mom’s shop. It is then revealed that the pastor is tutoring Eric after he reunites Cecilia with the former and the others, who eventually all return to the church. Here, Lawrence and Abel received a letter summoning them to a meeting. Hazelita also got a letter from her older brother, who was seemingly worried about her.

Eric and the rest of the group then journeyed by train to a nearby city, with the former present as a business representative for his mother. The groups then split up, with Lawrence and Abel heading to their meeting and Cecilia, Hazelita, and Eric heading to where he had to do business. This is followed by all of them reuniting and meeting Hazelita’s brother, Giselbert Aldridge, as the episode ends.

What to expect (speculative)

With the introduction of Giselbert and his obvious affection for Cecilia, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 will likely be a very revealing and developmental episode for Lawrence. His feelings for Cecilia, and likewise hers for him, will likely become more apparent to either party and could possibly culminate in some sort of declaration of love between them.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 8 may also see something similar happen between Hazelita and Abel, especially with the former’s brother now in the picture. Something as simple as critiquing Abel’s ability to care for her could bring feelings that neither fans nor he himself knew had risen to the surface, and vice versa for Hazelita.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

