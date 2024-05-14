Sakamoto Days chapter 166: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 166 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the last installment, it was evident to readers that Sakamoto's abilities were no match for Takamura. Thus, the old man, skillfully using his sword, succeeded in neutralizing three renowned assassins: Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki. However, with Gaku's return, readers will be hoping he does not disappoint.

The fate of Uzuki's mission to eliminate Asaki, as well as Nagumo and Sakamoto's duty to take down Uzuki, remains uncertain for the time being.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 166 release date and time

Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. Fans have been waiting for the announcement of an anime adaptation for a long time now.

The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 166 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday May 19, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 19, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 19, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday May 20, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday May 20, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 165 recap

Takamura as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers saw Sakamoto taking on Takamura while Nagumo and Uzuki were severely injured and barely conscious. Despite Sakamoto not faring any better in the battle, he was quickly able to discern that Takamura had the habit of sheathing his sword after a couple of swings. However, Sakamoto was not able to capitalize on this seeming vulnerability, as he was not fast enough to stop the old man when his blade was not drawn.

Sakamoto, however, managed to not get cut by Takamura's blade as he retreated. Changing his tactic, he decided to wear down Takamura's katana. His plan worked, and the formidable blade, capable of cutting through thick walls and pillars, was dulled to such an extent that Sakamoto could stop it with his gun.

Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

At this point, Takamura demonstrated his exceptional skills. He used the bullets fired by Sakamoto to sharpen his blade, and he hit back with a swing that drew a lot of blood from the former.

Nagumo rushed to Sakamoto's side and asked him to not move a muscle and refrain from showing any signs of aggression. Takamura's vision was impaired, and with Nagumo filling the area with smoke, he would not be able to detect them. Furthermore, Takamura was highly sensitive to hostility, so reducing their antagonism would allow them some respite.

However, their plan seemed to have failed. Takamura had somehow sensed the presence of Nagumo and Sakamoto and was now standing right next to them. Just when all seemed lost, Gaku returned to the battlefield, wielding a club. He looked energetic and declared that he was ready to kill Takamura.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 166 (speculative)

Gaku and Takamura will be in action in Sakamoto Days chapter 166 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The museum has hosted multiple conflicts within a short period of time, with each battle getting better than the one before it. In Sakamoto Days chapter 166, readers will be treated to the fight between Gaku and Takamura. Gaku’s return to the battlefield will hopefully be a game-changer, given that he seems to have made a full recovery. It will also be interesting to see if the rest of Uzuki's group will join in and lend their support to overpower Takamura.

