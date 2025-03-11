Sakamoto Days episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 10 is set to release on March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV and Netflix to catch the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Netflix and other local television networks.

The last episode focused on the fight between Taro Sakamoto and Kashima. Shin and Heisuke joined forces to take on Seba, and Lu Shaotang and other lab members managed to escape unscathed.

Additionally, the series introduced Slur to fans, and it’s evident that he is an exceptionally powerful assassin who has brought the fight to The Order. Here’s what you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 10 before its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 10 release date and time

Taro Sakamoto as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

As mentioned, Sakamoto Days episode 10 is slated to release on March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the varying time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on that date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 16, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 10?

Fans living in Japan can watch Sakamoto Days episode 10 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. These channels will air the episode on March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Additionally, BS TV Tokyo will broadcast it on March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International viewers can stream the episode on Netflix. Fans in Japan can also stream it on ABEMA. However, these streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 9

The latest episode focused on the ongoing battle between Kashima and Taro Sakamoto. The latter showcased a significant portion of his power before Kashima was incapacitated. Despite having weapons integrated into his body, he was no match for the legendary assassin.

Meanwhile, Shin and Heisuke faced off against Seba, whose invisibility suit caused the duo a lot of trouble. However, Shin’s quick thinking and Heisuke’s marksmanship skills enabled them to defeat Seba as well. Shin also used his abilities to locate Lu Shaotang and the other scientists in the building.

This was a race against time since Kashima had placed bombs in various parts of the building that would explode and destroy any remaining evidence. Nevertheless, Shin and Lu split up and managed to rescue every last one of them. Taro Sakamoto patiently awaited their return, and everyone came home safely.

However, Shin was utterly terrified when he came in contact with Scar, who instructed him to pass on greetings to Taro Sakamoto.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 10?

The upcoming episode will be quite interesting as the Triad joins the story. Sakamoto Days episode 10 will also set the stage for the season finale. With only a few episodes left to air, the fights will become more intense and Taro Sakamoto will need to polish his combat skills if he wants to survive and protect his family.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

