Sakamoto Days manga's Tunnel Effect controversy did what the anime was supposed to do

Sakamoto Days found itself at the center of controversy after chapter 216 introduced the so-called "Tunnel Effect" with a surprise suspense cliffhanger readers didn’t see coming. The uniqueness of this twist lies in the unexpected punch of surprise and emotion that it delivered, a quality the anime adaptation lacked.

The anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days struggled with pace and did not visually deliver well. The manga had used sharp timing and misdirection to create an impact that the anime was not able to generate. Ironically, the manga ended up doing the job of the anime from the beginning by generating a cinematic feel with executed tension.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga/anime.

How Sakamoto Days anime failed to achieve what manga's Tunnel Effect controversy did, explained

The Sakamoto Days anime was anticipated to translate the series' action-packed nature and shocking surprises into visuals, but it did not succeed in bringing the cinematic suspense that the manga pulled off with the now-notorious "Tunnel Effect" scene in chapter 216.

The scene in the manga was able to deliver a moment of high-stakes tension followed by an emotional twist that caught fans off guard—something which the anime has repeatedly failed to succeed at doing through structural, technical, and narrative issues.

Expand Tweet

One of the key reasons the anime fell short was a lack of effective direction. The Tunnel Effect twist on the manga paid off because of the way that Yuto Suzuki manipulated reader expectations. The paneling constructed a gradual but pointed buildup in tension, foreshadowing the death of a main character. It employed silence, tight shots, and a fake sense of conclusion to merchandise the deception, only to take the twist back at the eleventh hour.

The anime, on the other hand, ends up progressing too linearly. Key moments get rolled out with bland pacing, telegraphed camera positions, and minimal attempts at misdirection or shock. Consequently, what should be tense is either visually unengaging or emotionally dissociative.

Another is the technical limitation of the anime. Even with 23 studios listed on some episodes, the animation looks unconnected. An old paper-texture filter applied to scenes doesn't track with the characters, shattering immersion. The action sequences, which need to appear fluid and overwhelming, instead look frozen or poorly stitched together.

Shin as seen in anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

By contrast, the manga uses clear motion lines, impact panels, and sharp visual clues that readers can follow instinctively. This clear graphic storytelling adds to suspense and pacing—particularly in the Tunnel Effect scene, where each panel was designed to either create unease or contain a disconcerting twist.

Additionally, the anime is plagued with narrative watering down. Some of the moments in the adaptation either skip important scenes or downplay foreshadowing meant to create tension. In the manga, the Tunnel Effect was able to thrive with meticulous build-up throughout previous chapters.

In the manga, danger felt genuine because readers had witnessed it build organically. The anime's narrative sometimes watered down such build-up, rendering twists as unearned or empty. When tension isn't real, any reversal or surprise attempt doesn't hold.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto as seen in anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Tunnel Effect of Sakamoto Days manga in chapter 216 executed the cinematic suspense and emotional twist that the anime could not, despite having the opportunity to do so. While the manga relied on timely sharpness, efficient paneling, and crafty misdirection to build suspense, the anime lacked direction, smooth animation, and the necessary narrative buildup.

The technical flaws of disconnected visuals and poor pacing also didn't help the overall experience. Ironically, the manga ended up doing what the anime was expected to do—provide a gripping, cinematic experience. The twist in chapter 216 reminded fans of the real potential of the series when done properly.

