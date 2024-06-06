Sakura's absence in Boruto could be setting up her final appearance ever

Since the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex time skip began, fans have often wondered about Sakura's whereabouts. Her husband Sasuke has been missing for three years and apparently has gone rogue (to Konoha's eyes). Her daughter Sarada is now fighting a Shinju clone made partially of Sasuke's chakra. Hence, many people have failed to understand the reasons behind Sakura's absence. However, the most recent chapter could hint at her return.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 saw Sarada Uchiha finally reaching the place in Konoha where Hidari was. They engaged in battle, with the former realizing that Hidari knew her father's Chidori technique. Considering that she already felt that Hidari's chakra signature was similar to Sasuke's, it would make sense that Sakura, a much more experienced shinobi, would also realize it and help her daughter.

Explaining how Sakura could return to help Sarada in the coming Boruto chapters

Many readers have noticed that author Masashi Kishimoto has been cycling out the older generation from his franchise, with Sasuke and Naruto being the best examples. However, the absence of Sakura in the story is a lot more jarring since there isn't a single panel of her in Two Blue Vortex and no mention of what happened to her.

Therefore, there is a theory that Sakura will appear to help her daughter Sarada against Hidari, who is partially made out of Sasuke's chakra. Given that Sarada could make that connection by sensing Hidari's chakra signature, it would make sense. It would be very logical for someone of Sakura's experience to feel the same thing.

This theory also points out that, considering Kishimoto's attempts to sideline the older generation, Sakura could die in this battle so Sarada could win. This could also help Sarada with her character development. It is very likely that this decision wouldn't sit well with people given that Sakura, in that scenario, would have returned to the story just to die, but it is something that could happen on paper.

Sakura in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The upcoming Boruto chapters will likely focus heavily on Sarada's clash with Hidari. She has had a supporting role thus far in Blue Vortex, and now she has a chance to showcase her abilities against an opponent who has a special connection with her via her father's chakra.

As mentioned, Sakura's return to this battle would make sense, given the circumstances and the context of the Boruto series. Enemies are in the Hidden Leaf Village, Hidari has a part of Sasuke's chakra, and her daughter is fighting this Shinju clone, so nothing in the story can keep Sakura from getting involved.

The current battle between Hidari and Sarada in the Boruto manga is the perfect setup for Sakura's return. It would feel like an organic appearance and would also be a great mother-and-daughter moment as they fight a creature that has a certain degree of connection to Sasuke.

