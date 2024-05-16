Thank you Sarada, the "Naruto female character" curse has ended

The "Naruto female character" has been discussed since the very beginning of the franchise, with a lot of people claiming that author Masashi Kishimoto cannot write female characters and that they usually get poor treatment.

In that regard, Sarada's role throughout the Two Blue Vortex portion of the Boruto manga has received a lot of praise from the fandom, and chapter 10, at least based on the previews, seems to focus on her improvement.

Part of the reason that a good percentage of the fandom has claimed that Sarada has erased the "Naruto female character" is due to her motivations, abilities, and the fact she has been proactive in the story.

While she has a strong friendship with Boruto and they care deeply for one another, Sarada's entire life is not centered around Naruto's son, which is something that other female characters have been criticized for in Kishimoto's work.

Explaining why Boruto fans claim that Sarada has ended the "Naruto female character" curse

A lot of fans have felt that Sarada has ended the "Naruto female character" curse because of the fact that she doesn't have to rely on men and can also have ambitions of her own. That has been shown since the beginning of the series with her goal to become Hokage. Several fans believe that her personality in the Two Blue Vortex portion of the story has given her a stronger temper and approach to things.

Furthermore, the recent preview of chapter 10 also shows her fighting with Hidari and keeping up, which is a massive improvement to her abilities prior to the time skip, although it makes sense when considering her Uchiha heritage.

That is another reason why some people think that she has ended the "Naruto female character" curse because most of Kishimoto's women in the series very rarely get battles on their own in the series.

A very good example of this trend, at least when compared to the average Naruto female character, is the fact that she manages to have positive relationships with male characters, such as Boruto, but still has her own life and goals.

The average Naruto female characters, such as her mother Sakura Haruno and Hinata Hyuga, tend to be very obsessed with men, which is something that plays a role in the comparison.

The role of Sarada in the story

Beyond the element of the "Naruto female character" curse, Sarada is still poised to have a prominent role in the series moving forward. Not only because she is one of the few people who believes Boruto's words but also due to her connection with Hidari, the possibility of rescuing her father Sasuke, and also the fact that she doesn't trust Kawaki either.

Therefore, this is something that could kick into gear in the upcoming chapter 10 with her battle with Hidari, especially as this could develop their relationship as well. Hidari wants to know her because he has a part of Sasuke's chakra and this battle could be a huge opportunity to develop their respective characters.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of Boruto fans who think that Sarada Uchiha has ended the "Naruto female character" curse and shows how Kishimoto has improved his abilities to write those characters. However, it is too soon to tell and the coming chapters could be pivotal to discover this.

