Boruto is not the one to get Future Sight powers, it's Sarada

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has had some major improvements in the story, and some characters have gained very interesting abilities, so it makes sense that Sarada could be the next one in line to get a new power, which could be Future Sight. This is not only a possible scenario because she awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan but also because she is connected with a lot of Buddhist beliefs and myths.

In that regard, it would make sense that Sarada would be the one getting Future Sight and not Boruto, which is something that some fans have been theorizing in recent months. However, there is a strong argument to be made that Sarada is better suited for this ability and could be connected to the origins of her name and how she has been fighting fate for quite some time now.

It is very likely that Sarada is going to get Future Sight, not Boruto

There is a theory that Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan's ability will be connected in some shape or form to the concept of intelligence and knowledge. This theory stems from her name, which is derived from Saraswati, also known as Sharada.

Saraswati is the female representative of the god of creation, Brahma, and is also the goddess of wisdom and knowledge. Saraswati is usually depicted reading a book as it represents her quest for wisdom, with the data books of the manga also stating that Sarada likes to read.

The theory also suggests that Sarada could get Future Sight based on Shintoism. This is because Omoikane, the god of wisdom and knowledge, and Amenouzume, the goddess of the dawn, allowed the sun, also known as Amaterasu in these myths, to come out of its cage. This leads to people claiming that Sarada holds a similar role in this manga since she has helped the protagonist, often called the sun.

It goes further by stating that Eida can control the past and the present with Omnipotence, so it would make sense that Sarada, who is set up to face her, would have the power to see the future. Especially when chapter 80 of the manga suggests that she is fighting against fate itself, thus leading to the possibility of changing the future, which her Mangekyou Sharingan could further show.

What could Sarada do in the coming chapters?

Boruto and Sarada in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Sarada has had a somewhat tame role in Blue Vortex since the time skip happened, and there is a possibility that she will have a greater role to play in the coming chapters.

The reason for that is one of the Shinju clones, Hidari, was created with some of her father Sasuke's chakra, which means there is a connection between the two characters, and said clone has already put a target on her.

Furthermore, she is one of the few people who still believe in the main character, which could be shown in the coming chapters, especially considering how the events in the story play out regarding Kawaki and Eida's actions. However, that is all speculation at the moment.

Final thoughts

Based on different myths that have inspired Sarada's character and the meaning behind her name, plus the fact that she has been established to go up against Eida, there is a chance that she could get Future Sight. However, this is merely a fan theory at the moment.

