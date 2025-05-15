Sarada isn't the Queen of Uchiha yet (but her next major powerup in Boruto may change that)

Boruto recently got a lot of people's attention because it showed Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time in the series, allowing her to gain a victory over the Shinju clone Ryu. However, if her character wants to obtain a higher place in the hierarchy of the franchise, her Susanoo must live up to expectations.

The Susanoo is a staple of the Uchiha clan, with every Mangekyo Sharingan user having their own version of it, so it goes without saying that Boruto, at some point, is going to give Sarada hers. In that regard, the way this is executed could elevate her character even further, especially when considering the fact that she is the last active Uchiha in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining why Sarada having Susanoo would be key for her character in Boruto

Members of the Uchiha clan using Susanoo in the franchise (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The series is likely going to give Sarada Uchiha a Susanoo because that is a staple of her clan, and every Mangekyo Sharingan user has one. However, they all have their own unique designs and abilities, which is something that writer and artist Ikemoto has to get right since she is, as mentioned earlier, the last active member of the Uchiha clan and one of the main characters to boot.

Some fans have theorized that her Susanoo is going to be yellow as a way to pattern herself after her idol Naruto Uzumaki, the seventh Hokage, which is certainly an interesting path for her to take. On the other hand, others have theorized that she is going to have a black one based on Amatekuro of Japanese folklore, which represents the black sun.

Another possible path for the design of her Susanoo could be that it has a pinkish tone with another darker color, thus mirroring her being the daughter of Sakura Haruno and Sasuke Uchiha.

It would be a fitting element for her character, especially because some fans feel that her connection with her mother should be represented more in her fighting style.

What the Mangekyo Sharingan means for Sarada

Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharingan in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Much like the Mangekyo Sharingan in recent Boruto chapters, when Sarada uses her Susanoo for the first time, it is going to be a momentous occasion. It is going to be the first time in this sequel that a new character is going to use this ability and is meant to represent her progression throughout the story by unleashing a technique that is a part of her clan's tradition and history.

Furthermore, when it comes from a power-level perspective, it is very likely that Ikemoto is going to save this card for a while until it is necessary to have her fight again. It makes sense given the fact that he would want one of her main characters to remain active on the battlefield.

Final thoughts

The series is bound to give Sarada a Susanoo at some point in the manga and is going to push her even further in terms of power and abilities. In that regard, Ikemoto is going to have to deal with a lot of expectations, which can have a lot of ramifications for the story moving forward.

