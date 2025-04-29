Boruto fans have seen an enormous transformation in Sarada Uchiha's power. Her status as a Mangekyo Sharingan renders her a strong and unique character in the series. The reason Sarada is so much of an anomaly is not just because she is incredibly powerful, but also because she is a completely human character.

Ad

In a world where such mighty beings as Otsutsukis and Ten-Tails beasts exist, Sarada's ability to resist such powers as a Uchiha pure-blood human is remarkable. This feat attests to her real potential and the deeply rooted power of the Uchiha clan. Sarada's growth is a demonstration of her skills in the changing Boruto world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer. It also includes spoilers from the manga.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan proves why she is such an anomaly in the Boruto verse

Sarada as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Mangekyo Sharingan is one of the strongest powers in the Naruto and Boruto universes, but Sarada's version is exceptional. Her awakening was also perfectly timed, coinciding with the stress and threat of Naruto's death and Boruto's fate.

Ad

While many fans had already guessed Sarada would ultimately develop the Mangekyo Sharingan, her process was different. She did not just inherit the Sharingan powers as others did. Instead, Sarada created her own and demonstrated a new and extremely powerful ability: the ability to produce black holes.

This is among the most overpowered Mangekyo abilities ever. The power to warp gravity and create small tears in spacetime, sucking in objects and matter, makes her an unstoppable force, even among individuals with god-level abilities.

Ad

Sarada Uchiha as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

This power, based on gravity, is a game-changer. Sarada's black hole power differs from other Mangekyo Sharingan attacks. It compares to Kamui, but has its own nuance.

Ad

Kamui can pull matter through holes in spacetime, while Sarada's powers enable her to pull in what she wants and draw objects toward the black hole's gravity.

This control of space and gravity is a tremendous advantage, particularly against powerful targets like the Otsutsukis. Sarada's mastery of such a power confirms that she is not only a Uchiha but also an individual with a heritage strong enough to match some of the strongest individuals in the series.

Ad

What makes Sarada unique is her humanity. In a world surrounded by advanced technology, hybridized beings, and mighty Otsutsuki foes, she remains fully human.

The fact that she can reach for such tremendous power without external aid emphasizes the real value of her heritage.

Otsutsuki Clan as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Her awakening also arrived at a crucial moment. After being pushed to her limits, Sarada realized that her power was something she could utilize to protect others. It was not a talent that meant to take advantage of others.

Ad

This realization was the key that unlocked her Mangekyo Sharingan, turning her into one of the strongest characters in Boruto. In a world full of cyborgs and other superpowered individuals, Sarada is still a pure-blooded human; yet her powers are sufficient to take on even the most powerful enemies.

Final thoughts

Sarada as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan makes her a real anomaly in the world of Boruto. Even as a fully human character living in a world filled with hybrids and godly creatures, her powers are a match for the most powerful forces.

Ad

Her black hole power is unparalleled, and she is invincible. Sarada's development represents her as not just an Uchiha, but also as a special person in a new world. Her power is not just rooted in her lineage but also in her refusal to give up on the people she cares about.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More