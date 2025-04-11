Sarada's second Mangekyo Sharingan ability in Boruto will likely be Amaterasu (but with a twist)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 titled Because of Love, released on March 18, 2025, finalizes the fate of both Konohamaru and Matsuri. While the chapter reveals Konohamaru's reluctant compliance to Shikamaru's plan, it also serves as a display of Ryu's combat prowess compared to the rest of the shinobi.
Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, which has remained hidden ever since the Omnipotence incident, manages to resurface and actually neutralize Ryu's iron sand. While the actual abilities of Sarada's Mangekyo haven't been described, Mitsuki implies that she is somehow able to selectively peel away and neutralize the iron sand.
Given the star pattern of Sarada's Mangekyo and the increasing appearances of jutsu that utilize celestial bodies, it is possible that Sarada's Mangekyo becomes a conduit for her to utilize the sun or a star's abilities.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series and is a speculative theory that reflects the writer's opinion.
Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Sarada might become the next shinobi to use celestial bodies for her jutsu
The Mangekyo Sharingan has been one of the most integral power-ups, as well as one of the genetic traits integral to the overall lore. While its origin serves as a point of connection between the shinobi and the Otsutsukis, it has also been used to portray familial connections.
Previously, Sasuke governed the position of the strongest Mangekyo Sharingan user shortly after the Fourth Great Ninja War, all the way up to his embalming into a tree. Sarada managed to awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan shortly preceding Eida's Omnipotence. While Sarada's actual abilities remained hidden for numerous chapters, chapter 20 of Blue Vortex has depicted her ability to selectively gather matter at a single point.
Although the nature of the ability and its application principles remain hidden, it has somehow managed to emulate the effects of Chibaku Tensei. The jutsu was first used by Pain as a restraining jutsu that utilized the gravitational pull of a black hole to gather rocks and other matter, alongside enemies.
While the Mangekyo patterns are rarely connected to the abilities granted by the awakened Sharingan, Sarada's case might actually comply with such tropes. Sarada's Mangekyo closely resembles an eight-pointed star, also a symbol that is used to represent the sun in many different media.
Given that gravity, the sun and the moon have previously been used as integral parts of worldbuilding and jutsus within the series, it is possible that Sarada's Mangekyo might just derive abilities from the characteristics of stars. Coincidentally, Sarada's ability demonstrated in chapter 20 resembles the process following the death of a star.
The Shinju and the Otsutsukis have already shown the inefficacy that traditional jutsus have on them, with even Sasuke's Amaterasu being neutralized. Kashin Koji managed to bypass this hurdle by summoning actual fire created without chakra. Sarada's second jutsu from the Mangekyo Sharingan might just be the Amaterasu but with golden flames, reflecting Sarada's sun motif alongside her resolve to help the main protagonist.
Although the Amaterasu so far has been created via chakra, Mitsuki's comment about Sarada's new ability suggests that it's serving as a portal to somewhere else. It is possible that her Amaterasu simply summons golden fire from the sun, especially since the main character has also borrowed the planet's rotation to amplify the efficacy of his Uzuhiko Rasengan.
Final Thoughts
Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on April 20, 2025, and will mostly focus on revealing Sarada's new power-up and its overall strength compared to the Shinju. Chapter 21 might also cut back to the Boruto, who was last seen having a conversation with Kashin Koji about his involvement with Konohamaru's current operation.
