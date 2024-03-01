Sasaki and Peeps episode 10: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 9 pm JST. The episode will first air on local television networks in Japan. After that, it will be made available to watch online, domestically and internationally on multiple platforms.

The previous episode saw Sasaki and Count Muller learning about Marc's death sentence decision. Hence, they went to Count Dietrich to negotiate about the same. Dietrich was only willing to let Marc go free if Sasaki were to make Dietrich his exclusive buyer. With the time running down, Sasaki worked on a different strategy to free Marc.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 release date and time

According to the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 will be released on March 8, 2024, at 9 pm JST in Japan. However, the release time for the episode will hugely depend on where one is streaming the anime from.

This is because the simulcast timings for the anime series are different on multiple streaming services. Thus, depending on the streaming platforms available in one's region, the simulcast timings for the same will differ.

The tenth episode of Sasaki and Peeps anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday March 8 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday March 8 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday March 8 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday March 8 Central European Time 1 pm Friday March 8 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday March 8 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday March 8 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday March 8

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps episode 10?

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 will be aired on local television networks in Japan. The anime episode will first be broadcast on AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX on Friday. Following that, BS NTV and KBS Kyoto will air it on Saturday. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Japan.

As for international fans, Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 will be available to watch on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be added to the service after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asian countries, the Muse Asia YouTube channel will release the episode, albeit after a delay of only 30 minutes since its Japanese broadcast.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9 Recap

Sasaki and Peeps episode 9, titled Execution and Negotiation, saw Sasaki and Count Muller learn about Marc's death sentence decision from Herman. Thus, Sasaki joined Muller to negotiate a deal with Dietrich that would help Marc walk out freely. For this, Sasaki laid a trap by showing the Count his goods.

Upon seeing them, Dietrich gave Sasaki a chance to save Marc. He would let Marc get out of prison only if Sasaki were to exclusively sell goods to him. Given that Sasaki could not think of an answer then, he requested an extension. He then prepared another strategy to rescue Marc.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 10?

Sasaki and Peeps episode 10 will most likely reveal what Sasaki was up to in the previous episode. While he was clearly preparing to rescue Marc, the anime did not reveal his plan. Thus, the upcoming episode might retell the events leading up to Marc's execution date.

With that, fans can expect Sasaki to convince Count Dietrich to free Marc without having to commit exclusively to becoming Dietrich's supplier. It also seems like Dietrich might get rid of Herman given his ineptitude in running his business.

